Poll: If the election were held now, who would you vote for?

Both conventions are over, the balloons have been dropped, the celebrities have been rolled out, and each party’s brightest stars (and Rick Perry) have spoken. Now, 100 days out from the election, we want to know: who has your vote?

If the election were held now, would you support Clinton, the first woman to lead a major party ticket? Perhaps Trump, who defied all expectations to become the GOP’s nominee? Maybe you’re burned out by the major parties — will you vote Libertarian or Green? Or, are you done with all of the politicking and going to sit this one out?

Take our poll and let us know!