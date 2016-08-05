Chris Christie accuses NBA of “grandstanding” on North Carolina’s anti-LGBT law

“Are they going to evaluate every law in every state or is it just a certain law? I know what it is. It’s grandstanding by the NBA, and that’s what they do.”

— New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, in a Friday appearance as a co-host on WFAN’s Boomer and Carton show. Christie was responding to a question from co-host Craig Carton about the NBA’s decision to move its 2017 All-Star Game from North Carolina, because of concerns about the state’s anti-LGBT law (HB 2).

So far, the NBA has not announced a replacement location for the All-Star Game, though there has been speculation that it may be moved to New Orleans.

Christie’s comments echo previous comments made by N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, who called the NBA’s move “total P.C. B.S.” McCrory has argued that his state is unfairly being penalized for passing HB 2, which he believes is essential to protecting people’s privacy in public restrooms.

Christie said “it’s everybody’s own choice what they do,” but also expressed skepticism that the NBA would actually be analyzing local laws to determine if they were anti-LGBT or not. Carton and Christie also pointed out the possible hypocrisy of the league continuing to hold regular season games in the state, because the Charlotte Hornets are still stationed there.

Last month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed Christie’s argument, saying: “While we recognize that the NBA cannot choose the law in every city, state, and country in which we do business, we do not believe we can successfully host our All-Star festivities in Charlotte in the climate created by HB2.”