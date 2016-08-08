Fairfax Mayor Scott Silverthorne to resign after meth-for-sex scandal

Fairfax City Mayor Scott Silverthorne has announced he is resigning after being arrested by police for allegedly arranging to trade methamphetamine for group sex. According to The Washington Post, Silverthorne’s attorney, Brian Drummond, confirmed that the mayor will submit a formal letter of resignation to the city on Thursday.

Silverthorne, 50, currently faces charges of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a police sting that began online when Silverthorne contacted a fake profile created by police. Silverthorne agreed to provide meth, and in return, an undercover officer was to provide a hotel room where the two would take part in an orgy. He was later arrested after handing the undercover officer 2 grams of meth.

Two Maryland men who are believed to be Silverthorne’s suppliers were also arrested last week and face several drug-related charges.

Silverthorne, the son of former Mayor Frederick Silverthorne, is in his third term as mayor, and previously served on the Fairfax City Council for nine terms. The city council has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday to deal with the effects of Silverthorne’s expected resignation. Under state law, the city must hold a special election to replace Silverthorne. No date has been set yet for the special election.

Silverthorne appointed Council member Jeffrey Greenfield as acting mayor after news of his arrest broke. Greenfield will continue serving as acting mayor until the winner of the special election is sworn in.