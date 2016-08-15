RuPaul: Hillary Clinton is “fucking awesome”

“Do you want a pompous braggart who doesn’t know anything about diplomacy? Or do you want a badass bitch who knows how to get shit done? That’s really the question.”

—RuPaul, sharing his thoughts on the political landscape in an interview with Vulture. The star of RuPaul’s Drag Race was asked about his feelings toward Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, and said he “loves” Clinton, adding that she’s more adept at compromise, which is necessary to govern.

“If you’re a politician — not just in Washington but in business and industry, you have to be a politician — there are a lot of things that you have to do that you’re not proud of,” he said. “There are a lot of compromises you have to make because it means that you can get this other thing over here. And if you think that you can go to fucking Washington and be rainbows and butterflies the whole time, you’re living in a fucking fantasy world.”

RuPaul also praised Clinton for being “powerful, persuasive, brilliant, and resilient” and having to meet a higher standard because she is a woman.

“Any female executive, anybody who has been put to the side — women, blacks, gays — for them to succeed in a white-male-dominated culture is an act of brilliance. Of resilience, of grit, of everything you can imagine,” says RuPaul. “So, what do I think of Hillary? I think she’s fucking awesome. Is she in bed with Wall Street? Goddammit, I should hope so! You’ve got to dance with the devil. So which of the horrible people do you want? That’s more of the question.”

RuPaul also agreed that Trump could be considered a “camp character,” but his supporters are taking what he says seriously.

“When you break it down, this is about mankind moving forward and the people who are resisting that forward movement,” he says. “When a butterfly makes a metamorphosis from being a caterpillar, there’s a violent exchange between caterpillar and butterfly. And what we’re witnessing is this violent exchange and a rejection of the movement forward.”