Clinton slams HB 2 and Trump at North Carolina campaign rally

“The very mean-spirited, wrong-headed decision by your legislature and governor to pas and sign House Bill 2 has hurt this state. But more than that, it’s hurt people.”

–Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, speaking at a rally at Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina. Clinton used the opportunity to criticize Republicans at all levels of government in the Tar Heel State, particularly their antics around the anti-LGBT HB 2 and efforts by lawmakers to restrict voting, .

Clinton said that, by passing HB 2, which restricts transgender people’s access to restrooms and eliminates all pro-LGBT nondiscrimination ordinances in the state, lawmakers were sending a message to LGBT people that “you’re not really wanted. You’re not really part of us.”

“I think the American Dream is big enough for everybody,” Clinton said.

She took a swipe at Gov. Pat McCrory (R), running for re-election this November, and members of the Republican-dominated General Assembly, for pushing changes that sought to limit same-day voter registration and early voting, and imposed strict photo ID laws to vote. Those restrictions were later struck down by a federal court.

“The other thing your governor and legislature did is everything they could to make voting harder for people,” she said. “Now, they were pretty blatant about it — make it harder for people of color, make it harder for the elderly and make it harder for the young.”

Fresh off her commanding performance in the first presidential debate on Monday, Clinton ridiculed Trump’s lack of preparation and lack of coherent policy positions.

“I do have this old fashioned idea that if I’m asking for your vote I should tell you what I’m going to do,” said Clinton. “What we hear from my opponent is dangerously incoherent.”

“This is not reality TV,” she said in a dig at Trump. “It is real. It’s as real as it gets.”