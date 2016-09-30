Gallery: John Paradiso

John Paradiso

John Paradiso: February, 2014. Hand-stitched thread on poly-cotton, acrylic, wood hoop on wood panel. 14 x 14 x 1 and half inch.

John Paradiso: Blue Paisley, 2011. Hand-stitched thread on cotton with plastic hoop on wood panel. 12 x 12 x 1 and a half inches.