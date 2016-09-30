Metro Weekly
Gallery: John Paradiso

Artist's embroidery explores gay life and leather pansies

By on September 30, 2016

John Paradiso

John Paradiso: February 2014. Hand-stitched thread on poly cotton acrylic wood hoop on wood panel.

John Paradiso: February, 2014. Hand-stitched thread on poly-cotton, acrylic, wood hoop on wood panel. 14 x 14 x 1 and half inch.

 

John Paradiso: Blue paisley, 2011. Hand-stitched thread on cotton with plastic hoop on wood-panel.

John Paradiso: Blue Paisley, 2011. Hand-stitched thread on cotton with plastic hoop on wood panel. 12 x 12 x 1 and a half inches.

 

John Paradiso: Pink leather pansies, 2015. Hand-stitched leather on wood hoop.

John Paradiso: Pink Leather Pansies, 2015. Hand-stitched thread on leather with wood hoop. 15 inch circumference.

 

John Paradiso: Pink Leather Pansies, 2016. Hand-stitched thread on leather with wood panel.

John Paradiso: Pink Leather Pansies, 2016. Hand-stitched thread on leather with wood hoop on wood panel. 12 x12 x 1 and a half inches.

