Gallery: No Man’s Land

Women Artists from the Rubell Family Collection

By on September 30, 2016

September 30, 2016–January 8, 2017 at National Museum of Women in the Arts
NMWA.org

Mickalene Thomas: Whatever You Want – 2004. Acrylic, rhinestone, and enamel on panel; 48 x 36 in.
 
Iona Rozeal Brown: Sacrifice #2 – It Has to Last (after Yoshitoshi’s “Drowsy – the appearance of a harlot of the Meiji era”), 2007. Enamel, acrylic, and paper on panel, 52 x 38 in.

 

Jennifer Rubell: Lysa III, 2014. Fiberglass, resin, and steel; 72 x 62 x 24 in.

 

Maria Nepomuceno: Untitled, 2010. Braided straw, ropes, and beads; 173 x 157 x 137 in.

 

Mira Dancy: Street Ofelia (neon blue), 2014; Neon, 60 x 48 in.

 

Rosemarie Trockel: Untitled, 1990. Wool; 78 1/2 x 59 in.

