Museums & Galleries: Fall Arts Preview 2016

In case you haven’t been down to the Mall in, say, about 3 years, there’s a new Smithsonian museum in town — and from what we can tell, it’s going to be an astonishing, transformational experience for everyone who passes through its doors. But the National Museum of African American History and Culture isn’t the only place in town examining the topic. The National Museum of American History boasts several complementary exhibitions, while the Embassy of Canada offers a special exhibit focused on the reach and legacy of American slavery beyond the U.S. northern borders. Next month, meanwhile, the Phillips Collection debuts an exhibit celebrating noted African American artist Jacob Lawrence.

Other upcoming attractions include works by several local LGBT artists at the Transformer Gallery, and the reopening of renovated spaces in the National Gallery of Art and the National Air and Space Museum. But leave it to Baltimore — and John Waters — to offer the quirkiest diversion of all: The Baltimore Museum of Art presents a film of children reading the script to his extravagantly tasteless cult classic, Pink Flamingos. We can’t wait.

1708 GALLERY

319 West Broad St.

Richmond, Va.

804-643-1708



Douglas Rieger: Character Armor — Mixed-material sculptures often given whimsical, humorous, anthropomorphic qualities (Now-10/22)

AMERICAN VISIONARY ART MUSEUM

800 Key Highway

Baltimore, Md.

410-244-1900



Yummm! The History, Fantasy and Future of Food — The quirkiest museum around presents works by 34 artists exploring concepts of food and hunger. Paul Vilja, Gil Batie, Wayne Coyne, Christian Twamley, Jerry Beck, Wendy Brackman, Ramon Alejandro, Ruby C. Williams, Jim Buhler, Joe Bello, Bernard Stiegler, and Craig Norton are among those represented (10/8-9/3/17)

ARTHUR M. SACKLER GALLERY

SMITHSONIAN’S MUSEUM OF ASIAN ART

1050 Independence Ave. SW

202-633-1000



Gauri Gill: Notes from the Desert — Portraits, photographs and letters offering glimpses of women in western Rajasthan, India (9/17-2/17)

THE ATHENAEUM

201 Prince St.

Alexandria, Va.

703-548-0035



Athenaeum Invitational 2016 — Gallery Director Twig Murray chose works from regional artists that reflect on a moment of pure joy (9/22-11/6)

— Fresh and unique abstract visual perspectives (10/12-12/26) Surreal: Marisa White, Julie Belton, Peter Stern (1/12-2/19)

THE BALTIMORE MUSEUM OF ART

10 Art Museum Drive

Baltimore, Md.

443-573-1700



Black Box: John Water’s Kiddie Flamingos — A 2014 video in which Baltimore’s own king of camp had children read a cleverly modified, G-rated version of his 1972 cult classic Pink Flamingos (9/21-1/22)

— A 2014 video in which Baltimore’s own king of camp had children read a cleverly modified, G-rated version of his 1972 cult classic Pink Flamingos (9/21-1/22) Front Room: Guerrilla Girls — A selection of works by anonymous women artists in New York that expose sexism and racism in politics, the art world, film and culture at large (9/25-3/12)

— A selection of works by anonymous women artists in New York that expose sexism and racism in politics, the art world, film and culture at large (9/25-3/12) Matisse/Diebenkorn — Juxtapositions of more than 90 paintings and drawings show the influence of Matisse on Richard Diebenkorn and present a stunning view of two artists who never met (10/23-1/29)

— Juxtapositions of more than 90 paintings and drawings show the influence of Matisse on Richard Diebenkorn and present a stunning view of two artists who never met (10/23-1/29) On Paper: Finding Form — Geometric forms are made expressive in these contemporary drawings from the museum’s collection (10/30-4/30)

— Geometric forms are made expressive in these contemporary drawings from the museum’s collection (10/30-4/30) Shifting Views: People & Politics in Contemporary African Art — Pointedly political perspectives on the lives of Africans and their diasporic descendants (12/18-6/18/17)

— Pointedly political perspectives on the lives of Africans and their diasporic descendants (12/18-6/18/17) Imagining Home — The inaugural exhibition for the museum’s new Center for People & Art brings together more than 30 works from across the collection in various media exploring the universal theme of home (Now-1/1/18)

DEL RAY ARTISANS

Nicholas A. Colasanto Center

2704 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria, Va.

703-731-8802



A Call to Service — The nature of service to others, whether given or received by humans, animals or a combination thereof, is examined (Now-9/25, VCA Alexandria Animal Hospital, 2660 Duke St.)

— Member artists draw inspiration from an experience, mood or vibe from where they live (10/7-30) H20 Waterworks (11/4-27)

(11/4-27) Holiday Market 2016 — The 21st annual market offers pottery, photography, jewelry, cloth, paper crafts, and glass made by local artists (Dec.)

EMBASSY OF CANADA

Art Gallery

501 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

202-682-1740



North is Freedom — Present-day descendants of American slaves who escaped to freedom in Canada before the Civil War are documented in an evocative photo exhibition timed to coincide with the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (9/22-1/1)

FOLGER SHAKESPEARE LIBRARY

201 East Capitol St. SE

202-544-7077



Will & Jane: Shakespeare, Austen and the Cult of Celebrity — Examining the phenomena of literary celebrity and the connection fans feel through merchandise and pop culture, including parodies and spin-offs (Now-11/6)

— Examining the phenomena of literary celebrity and the connection fans feel through merchandise and pop culture, including parodies and spin-offs (Now-11/6) First Folio! Shakespeare’s American Tour — The Folger’s rare, prized collected editions of Shakespeare’s plays that toured to all 50 states and Puerto Rico over the past year comes home (11/19-1/22)

FORD’S THEATRE

Center for Education and Leadership

514 10th St. NW

202-397-7328



Lincoln and Leadership — Exploring the qualities of good leadership through the lens of Abraham Lincoln’s key principles and examining why he has remained relevant into the 21st Century (Ongoing)

— Exploring the qualities of good leadership through the lens of Abraham Lincoln’s key principles and examining why he has remained relevant into the 21st Century (Ongoing) The Lincoln Book Tower — A winding staircase surrounds a 34-foot tower of books about Lincoln, containing a fraction of the roughly 15,000 titles that have been written about the 16th president (Ongoing)

THE GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY MUSEUM

THE TEXTILE MUSEUM

701 21st St. NW

202-994-5200



Your Next President…! The Campaign Art of Mark and Rosalind Shenkman — Rare campaign flags and patriotic textiles illustrate how presidential campaigning developed in the 19th century (Now-4/10)

— Rare campaign flags and patriotic textiles illustrate how presidential campaigning developed in the 19th century (Now-4/10) A Collector’s Vision: Creating the Albert H. Small Washingtoniana Collection — Highlights of the maps, prints, rare letters, photographs, and drawings documenting the history of Washington, D.C. (Ongoing)

— Highlights of the maps, prints, rare letters, photographs, and drawings documenting the history of Washington, D.C. (Ongoing) Bingata! Only in Okinawa — An independent kingdom until 1879, Okinawa had its own language, culture and distinctive textile traditions, such as brightly colored bingata, or traditional resist-dyed fabrics, on display in this exhibition along with contemporary works (10/5-1/30)

HILL CENTER

Old Navy Hospital

921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.

202-549-4172



Hill Center Galleries Fall Exhibition — Michael Crossett & Charlie Gaynor, Adrienne Moumin, Larry O’Reilly, Martha Pope & Anne Shields, and Dilip Sheth (10/19-12/31)

— Michael Crossett & Charlie Gaynor, Adrienne Moumin, Larry O’Reilly, Martha Pope & Anne Shields, and Dilip Sheth (10/19-12/31) Pottery on the Hill Show and Sale — Works in clay by 17 of the nation’s top ceramic artists, including Trista Depp Chapman, Dan Finnegan, Rick Hensley, Matthew Hyleck, Donna Polseno, Kyle Carpenter, Dan Finnegan, Rick Hensley, Stacy Snyder, and Catherine White (10/28-30)

— Works in clay by 17 of the nation’s top ceramic artists, including Trista Depp Chapman, Dan Finnegan, Rick Hensley, Matthew Hyleck, Donna Polseno, Kyle Carpenter, Dan Finnegan, Rick Hensley, Stacy Snyder, and Catherine White (10/28-30) Regional Juried Exhibition — Eric Denker of the National Gallery of Art juried this exhibition featuring 75 artists, including winners Rik Freeman, Suzanne Vigil, and M. Alexander Gray, with honorable mentions given to Ken Bachman, Ric Garcia, Martha Pope, Darren Smith, and Kay Springwater (Now-10/2)

HILLWOOD MUSEUM & GARDENS

4155 Linnean Ave. NW

202-686-8500



Deco Japan: 1920-1945 — A rare light on Japanese expressions of Art Deco style, including a glimpse at the changing roles for women, particularly in Hillwood founder Marjorie Merriweather Post’s time (Now-12/31)

— A rare light on Japanese expressions of Art Deco style, including a glimpse at the changing roles for women, particularly in Hillwood founder Marjorie Merriweather Post’s time (Now-12/31) Philip Haas: Four Seasons — Four larger-than-life, three-dimensional portrait busts — sculptural interpretations of Giuseppe Arcimboldo’s celebrated botanical paintings — become the first-ever art installations in the Hillwood gardens (10/1-3/31)

— Four larger-than-life, three-dimensional portrait busts — sculptural interpretations of Giuseppe Arcimboldo’s celebrated botanical paintings — become the first-ever art installations in the Hillwood gardens (10/1-3/31) Friends and Fashion: An American Diplomat in 1820s Russia — Watercolor portraits that give a sense of life among the Russian and European aristocracy a century ago before photography (2/18-5/28)

HILLYER ART SPACE

9 Hillyer Court NW

202-338-0680



Scott Hutchison: Synchronicity — Paintings (Now-10/2)

— Sculptures that toy with gender roles and self-reflection (Now-10/2) Joseph Shetler (10/7-30)

(10/7-30) Rives Wiley (10/7-30)

(10/7-30) Jackie Hoysted (10/7-30)

(10/7-30) Paola Paredes (11/7-12/18)

(11/7-12/18) Ibero-American Cultural Attache Association (11/7-12/18)

(11/7-12/18) Format: Juried Photography Exhibition (11/7-12/18)

HIRSHHORN MUSEUM & SCULPTURE GARDEN

700 Independence Ave. SW

202-633-1000



Ragnar Kjartansson — The acclaimed Icelandic artist gets his first U.S. survey, combining paintings, photography, video, and live performance, including Woman in E, an epic 12-week installation in which local female rockers strum a note on a guitar while spinning on a pedestal (10/14-1/8)

— The acclaimed Icelandic artist gets his first U.S. survey, combining paintings, photography, video, and live performance, including Woman in E, an epic 12-week installation in which local female rockers strum a note on a guitar while spinning on a pedestal (10/14-1/8) Masterworks from the Hirshhorn Collection — A fresh rehanging of the third-level permanent collection galleries (Now-8/6)

— A fresh rehanging of the third-level permanent collection galleries (Now-8/6) Bettina Pousttchi: World Time Clock — A series of 24 photographs taken in 24 different time zones, in which a public clock is captured at the same moment: five minutes before 2 p.m. (Now-5/29)

— A series of 24 photographs taken in 24 different time zones, in which a public clock is captured at the same moment: five minutes before 2 p.m. (Now-5/29) Suspended Animation — Six artists who use digitally generated images as a tool to question conceptions of reality (Now-3/12)

— Six artists who use digitally generated images as a tool to question conceptions of reality (Now-3/12) Barbara Kruger: Belief+Doubt — Installation questions ideology, social norms, and consumption (Ongoing)

THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY OF WASHINGTON

Carnegie Library

801 K St. NW

202-393-1420



District II — A visual survey of the streets of downtown D.C. photographed by Bill Barrett, Chris Earnshaw and Joseph Mills during the last half of the 20th century (Opens 9/29)

— A visual survey of the streets of downtown D.C. photographed by Bill Barrett, Chris Earnshaw and Joseph Mills during the last half of the 20th century (Opens 9/29) Window to Washington — The development of the nation’s capital from a sleepy southern town into a modern metropolis as told through the works of various artists (Ongoing)

INTERNATIONAL SPY MUSEUM

800 F St. NW

202-393-7798



Operation Spy — A one-hour, adrenaline-fueled immersive mission

— A one-hour, adrenaline-fueled immersive mission Spy In The City — Armed with a GPS device, museumgoers embark on a high-stakes operation outside the museum’s neighborhood

— Armed with a GPS device, museumgoers embark on a high-stakes operation outside the museum’s neighborhood Exquisitely Evil: 50 Years of Bond Villains — Over 100 pieces from the Bond films explore how the evildoers and their plots have changed to reflect the times

— Over 100 pieces from the Bond films explore how the evildoers and their plots have changed to reflect the times Permanent Exhibition — The largest collection of international espionage artifacts on public display, spanning the history of the tradecraft around the globe, and telling stories of individual spies and their missions, tools, and techniques, with interactive displays

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Thomas Jefferson Building

10 First St. SE

202-707-8000



Mapping a Growing Nation: From Independence to Statehood —

— Displaying one of only seven known copies of Abel Buell’s eighteenth-century New and Correct Map of the United States of North America, along with other early maps (Ongoing) #Opera Before Instagram: Portraits, 1890-1955

— Documenting the work of American artists who galvanized public interest in World War I, from its onset through its aftermath (Now-5/6) Out of the Ashes: A New Library for Congress and the Nation — Marking the 200th anniversary of the acquisition of Jefferson’s library, the foundation of the modern Library of Congress (Now-11/12)

LONG VIEW GALLERY

1234 9th St. NW

202-232-4788



Jason Wright (9/22-10/23)

(9/22-10/23) Print Show (10/27-11/27)

(10/27-11/27) Michelle Peterson-Albandoz (12/1-1/8)

MANSION AT STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100



Rise Up: Artwork from the National Association of Women Artists — Inspired by the idea that blues music can be healing and Strathmore’s season-long exploration of blues music, “Shades of Blues,” more than 64 artists explore the therapeutic value of art through paintings, woodcut, monoprints, and mixed-media (Now-11/6)

— Inspired by the idea that blues music can be healing and Strathmore’s season-long exploration of blues music, “Shades of Blues,” more than 64 artists explore the therapeutic value of art through paintings, woodcut, monoprints, and mixed-media (Now-11/6) Soul Soil: Works by Mojdeh Rezaeipour — Mixed-media artworks exploring personal connections to places of the past for the Iranian-born artist (Now-11/6, Invitational Gallery)

— Mixed-media artworks exploring personal connections to places of the past for the Iranian-born artist (Now-11/6, Invitational Gallery) The 83rd Annual Exhibition of Fine Art in Miniature — Intricately detailed works of art, painstakingly produced in miniature (Opens 11/20)

— Intricately detailed works of art, painstakingly produced in miniature (Opens 11/20) La Vie en Bleu: 26th Annual Strathmore Juried Exhibition (1/12-2/19)

NATIONAL AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM

Independence Ave. & 6th St. SW

202-633-2214



Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall — John Glenn’s Mercury “Friendship 7,” Charles Lindbergh’s “Spirit of St. Louis,” the Gemini IV capsule, SpaceShipOne, Apollo Lunar Module, and the original studio model of Star Trek‘s Enterprise are featured in the renovated main hall (Permanent)

— John Glenn’s Mercury “Friendship 7,” Charles Lindbergh’s “Spirit of St. Louis,” the Gemini IV capsule, SpaceShipOne, Apollo Lunar Module, and the original studio model of Star Trek‘s Enterprise are featured in the renovated main hall (Permanent) Art of the Airport Tower — Photographer Carolyn Russo looks at contemporary and historic air traffic control towers (Now-11/1)

— Photographer Carolyn Russo looks at contemporary and historic air traffic control towers (Now-11/1) The Wright Brothers & The Invention of the Aerial Age – The 1903 Wright Flyer, the world’s first successful airplane, serves as the centerpiece of this exhibition (Ongoing)

NATIONAL BUILDING MUSEUM

401 F St. NW

202-272-2448



Timber City — Demonstrating the wide range of benefits offered by cutting-edge methods of timber construction, including strength, fire resistance, sustainability, and beauty (9/17-5/21)

— Demonstrating the wide range of benefits offered by cutting-edge methods of timber construction, including strength, fire resistance, sustainability, and beauty (9/17-5/21) The Landscape Architecture of Lawrence Halprin — Strong, expressive forms that evoke the structures and processes of nature, often with terracing enlivened by flowing water, are hallmarks of the architect’s revolutionary work (Opens 11/5)

— Strong, expressive forms that evoke the structures and processes of nature, often with terracing enlivened by flowing water, are hallmarks of the architect’s revolutionary work (Opens 11/5) Luminous Landscapes: Photographs by Alan Ward (Now-10/11)

(Now-10/11) Camilo Jose Vergara: Commemorating 9/11 (Now-11/27)

(Now-11/27) Small Stories: At Home in a Dollhouse (Now-1/22)

(Now-1/22) House & Home — Surveying houses both familiar and surprising, through past and present –- including a same-sex couple –- challenging ideas about what it means to live at home in America (Ongoing)

NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART

3rd St. & Constitution Ave. NW

202-737-4215



In The Tower: Barbara Kruger — Figures with superimposed text are the first works on display in a formerly unused tower of the gallery (9/30-1/22)

— Figures with superimposed text are the first works on display in a formerly unused tower of the gallery (9/30-1/22) Los Angeles to New York: Dwan Gallery 1959-1971 — Charting the rise of the avant-garde (9/30-1/29)

— Charting the rise of the avant-garde (9/30-1/29) Photography Reinvented: The Collection of Robert E. Meyerhoff and Rheda Becker — Contemporary and experimental photography (9/30-3/5)

— Contemporary and experimental photography (9/30-3/5) Intersections: Photographs and Videos from the National Gallery of Art and the Corcoran Gallery of Art (Now-1/2)

(Now-1/2) Damien Hirst: The Last Supper (Now-1/1)

(Now-1/1) Recent Acquisitions of Dutch and Flemish Drawings (Now-1/2)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC MUSEUM

1145 17th St. NW

202-857-7700



The Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great — The only East Coast stop of a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit featuring more than 500 priceless treasures, many never previously displayed outside of Greece (Now-10/10)

— The only East Coast stop of a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit featuring more than 500 priceless treasures, many never previously displayed outside of Greece (Now-10/10) Invisible Boundaries: Exploring Yellowstone’s Great Animal Migrations (Now-10/16)

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY & CULTURE

14th St. & Constitution Ave. NW

844-750-3013



A century in the making, the newest and 19th Smithsonian museum opens to the public Saturday, Sept. 24, with extended hours through Sunday, Oct. 2. But unless you’ve already snatched up a free timed-entry pass, you’ll likely have to wait at least a month to see the collection of 37,000 objects grouped into sections ranging from specific region — American South, American West — to broad topics — Civil Rights, Clothing & Dress, Music. There’s also a 400-seat Sweet Home Cafe that will showcase traditional African-American cuisine, broken into four regions: the Northern States, the Agricultural South, the Creole Coast, and the West Range.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN HISTORY

1400 Constitution Ave. NW

202-633-1000



Always Ready: Fighting Fire in the 19th Century — Documenting the transportation changes and technological advances in firefighting, from citizen bucket brigades to organized volunteer companies (9/16-3/19)

— Documenting the transportation changes and technological advances in firefighting, from citizen bucket brigades to organized volunteer companies (9/16-3/19) Mending Broken Hearts: Innovation Inside the Body — It took years of experimentation by small teams of doctors, scientists and engineers after World War II to develop a successful mechanical heart valve, something we now take for granted (9/23-3/24)

— It took years of experimentation by small teams of doctors, scientists and engineers after World War II to develop a successful mechanical heart valve, something we now take for granted (9/23-3/24) Everyone Plays: Sports and Disability — Advancements in adaptive sports equipment have allowed disabled athletes to participate in a wide range of sports previously off-limits to them (10/1-3/19)

— Advancements in adaptive sports equipment have allowed disabled athletes to participate in a wide range of sports previously off-limits to them (10/1-3/19) Laughing Matters — Phyllis Diller, Carol Burnett, and Miss Piggy aren’t typically listed in the same sentence, but all three funny ladies helped pave the way for the female comedians we know and love today (Now-10/3)

— Phyllis Diller, Carol Burnett, and Miss Piggy aren’t typically listed in the same sentence, but all three funny ladies helped pave the way for the female comedians we know and love today (Now-10/3) Giving in America — Many of the nation’s most important and enduring cultural institutions, from museums to libraries to hospitals, were erected through philanthropy (Now-11/21)

— Many of the nation’s most important and enduring cultural institutions, from museums to libraries to hospitals, were erected through philanthropy (Now-11/21) Celebration: Snapshots of African American Communities — A special display of 25 photographs reflecting the diversity of the African-American experience (Now-12/27)

— A special display of 25 photographs reflecting the diversity of the African-American experience (Now-12/27) Hooray for Politics! (Now-1/2)

(Now-1/2) Artifact Walls — Art Pottery and Glass in America 1880s-1920s — Highlighting the design movement that embraced the ideals of superior craftsmanship, naturalistic ornamentation, and living with beauty in the home (Now-4/24)

— Highlighting the design movement that embraced the ideals of superior craftsmanship, naturalistic ornamentation, and living with beauty in the home (Now-4/24) American Stories – An engaging mix of artifacts telling the various stories of the country’s history, from the Pilgrims’ arrival to the historic 2008 election (Ongoing)

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

10th St. & Constitution Ave. NW

202-633-1000



100 Years of America’s National Park Service: Preserve, Enjoy, Inspire — Over 50 images by award‐winning photographers, showcasing the majesty, diversity and importance of America’s national parks (Now-8/1)

— Over 50 images by award‐winning photographers, showcasing the majesty, diversity and importance of America’s national parks (Now-8/1) Primordial Landscapes: Iceland Revealed — Photographer Feodor Pitcairn and poet Ari Trausti Guðmundsson reveal a land sculpted by the elements and forged by active geologic activity (Now-4/1)

— Photographer Feodor Pitcairn and poet Ari Trausti Guðmundsson reveal a land sculpted by the elements and forged by active geologic activity (Now-4/1) The Last American Dinosaurs: Discovering a Lost World — While it develops a new National Fossil Hall, this exhibit is one place for the museum to display its ancient bones collection (Now-2018)

— While it develops a new National Fossil Hall, this exhibit is one place for the museum to display its ancient bones collection (Now-2018) Mud Masons of Mali — Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mali, is famous for its spectacular architecture thanks to its centuries-old tradition of masons, whose work is highlighted through archival and contemporary photographs and early engravings (Ongoing)

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN INDIAN

4th St. & Independence Ave. SW

202-633-1000



For a Love of His People: The Photography of Horace Poolaw, DC — A rare insider’s perspective on the Native America of the Southern Plains during the mid-20th century (Opens November)

— A rare insider’s perspective on the Native America of the Southern Plains during the mid-20th century (Opens November) E Mau Ke Ea: The Sovereign Hawaiian Nation — An examination of the contested history of the Hawaiian Nation and the prospects for its future (Now-1/1)

— An examination of the contested history of the Hawaiian Nation and the prospects for its future (Now-1/1) The Great Inka Road: Engineering an Empire — One of the monumental engineering achievements in history, this network of more than 20,000 miles crossed mountains and tropical lowlands, rivers and desserts, linking the Inka capital Cusco with the farthest reaches of its empire — and still serves Andean communities today in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Chile (Ongoing)

— One of the monumental engineering achievements in history, this network of more than 20,000 miles crossed mountains and tropical lowlands, rivers and desserts, linking the Inka capital Cusco with the farthest reaches of its empire — and still serves Andean communities today in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Chile (Ongoing) Nation to Nation: Treaties Between the United States and American Indian Nations — The story of the treaties signed between early U.S. leaders and influential Native diplomats (Ongoing)

— The story of the treaties signed between early U.S. leaders and influential Native diplomats (Ongoing) Our Universes: Traditional Knowledge Shapes Our World — Organized around the solar year, this exhibition focuses on indigenous cosmologies, or the worldviews and philosophies related to the creation and order of the universe that guide American Indian communities (Ongoing)

— Organized around the solar year, this exhibition focuses on indigenous cosmologies, or the worldviews and philosophies related to the creation and order of the universe that guide American Indian communities (Ongoing) Return to a Native Place: Algonquian Peoples of the Chesapeake — A look at the Native peoples of our region, told through photos, maps, ceremonial and everyday objects, and interactive displays (Ongoing)

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF WOMEN IN THE ARTS

1250 New York Ave. NW

202-783-5000



Alison Saar in Print — Works inspired by a deep interest in history, identity, and cultures of the African diaspora (Now-10/2)

— Works inspired by a deep interest in history, identity, and cultures of the African diaspora (Now-10/2) No Man’s Land: Women Artists from the Rubell Family Collection — Large-scale paintings and sculptural hybrids by 37 contemporary artists from 15 countries (9/30-1/8)

— Large-scale paintings and sculptural hybrids by 37 contemporary artists from 15 countries (9/30-1/8) Wanderer/Wonderer: Pop-Ups by Colette Fu — Known for immense, sculptural pop-up books, including Haunted Philadelphia and We are Tiger Dragon People (10/14-2/26)

— Known for immense, sculptural pop-up books, including Haunted Philadelphia and We are Tiger Dragon People (10/14-2/26) Bold Broadsides and Bitsy Books — From the public nature of feminist organizing broadsides to the intimacy of a tiny handmade book meant for private viewing, an exhibition in contrasts (11/21-3/17, Library and Research Center)

— From the public nature of feminist organizing broadsides to the intimacy of a tiny handmade book meant for private viewing, an exhibition in contrasts (11/21-3/17, Library and Research Center) Priya Pereira: Contemporary Artists’ Books from India (Now-11/18, Library and Research Center)

NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY

8th & F Streets NW

202-633-1000



In the Groove: Portraits by Herman Leonard — Definitive photographs of many of the 20th century’s greatest jazz artists (Now-2/20)

— Definitive photographs of many of the 20th century’s greatest jazz artists (Now-2/20) The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today (Now-1/8)

(Now-1/8) Bill Viola: The Moving Portrait — Portraits focused on the face and the body and employing metaphors of water, light and spirituality (11/18-5/7)

— Portraits focused on the face and the body and employing metaphors of water, light and spirituality (11/18-5/7) Lincoln’s Contemporaries — Meet the fascinating people beyond the known politicians and the military leaders of the Civil War (Now-5/19)

— Meet the fascinating people beyond the known politicians and the military leaders of the Civil War (Now-5/19) One Life: Babe Ruth (Now-5/21)

(Now-5/21) Double Take: Daguerreian Portrait Pairs (Now-6/4)

(Now-6/4) Nelson Shanks: The Four Justices — A monumental group portrait, a tribute to the four female justices who have served on the U.S. Supreme Court (Ongoing)

— A monumental group portrait, a tribute to the four female justices who have served on the U.S. Supreme Court (Ongoing) The Struggle for Justice — A showcase of those who have struggled to achieve civil rights for disenfranchised or marginalized groups, from Frederick Douglass to Cesar Chavez, Betty Friedan to Sylvia Rivera (Ongoing)

NEWSEUM

555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

888-NEWSEUM



Refugee — Works by five acclaimed photographers illuminating the global plight of the displaced (Opens 11/18)

— Works by five acclaimed photographers illuminating the global plight of the displaced (Opens 11/18) Louder Than Words — A one-of-a-kind exhibit, developed in partnership with Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, exploring the power of rock and pop to change attitudes about patriotism, peace, equality and freedom (Opens 1/13)

— A one-of-a-kind exhibit, developed in partnership with Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, exploring the power of rock and pop to change attitudes about patriotism, peace, equality and freedom (Opens 1/13) CNN Politics Campaign 2016: Like, Share, Elect (Now-1/22)

(Now-1/22) 1965: Civil Rights at 50 — Exploring the relationship between the news media and the civil rights movement in the 1960s through powerful stories, iconic images and historic front pages (Now-1/2)

— Exploring the relationship between the news media and the civil rights movement in the 1960s through powerful stories, iconic images and historic front pages (Now-1/2) Make Some Noise: Students and the Civil Rights Movement — Exploring the new generation of student leaders that emerged in the 1960s to fight segregation and fight for civil rights (Ongoing)

— Exploring the new generation of student leaders that emerged in the 1960s to fight segregation and fight for civil rights (Ongoing) Inside Today’s FBI — An update to the Newseum’s popular FBI exhibit explores how the agency fights crime in the age of global terrorism and cybercrime, with news stories and dozens of new artifacts (Ongoing)

— An update to the Newseum’s popular FBI exhibit explores how the agency fights crime in the age of global terrorism and cybercrime, with news stories and dozens of new artifacts (Ongoing) 9/11 Gallery Sponsored by Comcast (Ongoing)

(Ongoing) Berlin Wall Gallery (Ongoing)

(Ongoing) First Dogs: American Presidents and Their Pets (Ongoing)

THE OLD PRINT GALLERY

1220 31st St. NW

202-965-1818



Abstraction — Over 20 modern and contemporary artists whose prints offer a diverse display of the rich possibilities of abstraction as a style of artistic expression (9/17-11/12)

THE PHILLIPS COLLECTION

1600 21st St. NW

202-387-2151



Women of Influence: Elmira Bier, Minnie Byers and Marjorie Phillips — Examining the critical roles these three women have played in shaping the Phillips (Now-4/2)

— Examining the critical roles these three women have played in shaping the Phillips (Now-4/2) Intersections: Bettina Pousttchi: Double Monuments — Berlin-based artist interested in altering architectural buildings and monuments as indicators of the past and mediums of remembrance (Now-10/2)

— Berlin-based artist interested in altering architectural buildings and monuments as indicators of the past and mediums of remembrance (Now-10/2) Art and Wellness: Creative Aging (9/25-12/11)

(9/25-12/11) People on the Move: Beauty and Struggle in Jacob Lawrence’s Migration Series — Seminal 60-panel work by one of the most celebrated African-American artists of the 20th century (10/8-1/8)

— Seminal 60-panel work by one of the most celebrated African-American artists of the 20th century (10/8-1/8) Whitfield Lovell: The Kin Series and Related Works (10/8-1/8)

(10/8-1/8) Intersections: Arlene Shechet: From Here on Now — New York-based sculptor known for off-kilter ceramic sculptures (10/20-5/7)

— New York-based sculptor known for off-kilter ceramic sculptures (10/20-5/7) Toulouse-Lautrec: Illustrates the Belle Epoque — Drawn from artist’s most prolific years of capturing the heart of Parisian nightlife in dynamic cabaret and cafe-concert scenes (2/4-4/30)

RENWICK GALLERY

Pennsylvania Ave. & 17th St. NW

202-633-1000



Visions and Revisions: Renwick Invitational 2016 — Four fledgling contemporary artists working in a variety of media are featured (Now-1/8)

— Four fledgling contemporary artists working in a variety of media are featured (Now-1/8) Connections: Contemporary Craft — Highlighting new acquisitions, updating the presentation of crafts and decorative arts for the 21st century (Ongoing)

SMITHSONIAN AMERICAN ART MUSEUM

8th & F Streets NW

202-633-7970



Isamu Noguchi, Archaic/Modern — First full-scale exhibition to explore how the ancient world shaped this American artist, who was among the most innovative sculptors last century (11/11-3/19)

— First full-scale exhibition to explore how the ancient world shaped this American artist, who was among the most innovative sculptors last century (11/11-3/19) Gene Davis: Hot Beat — A selection of 15 classic, large, brightly colored stripe paintings from one of the leading Color Field artists (11/18-4/2)

— A selection of 15 classic, large, brightly colored stripe paintings from one of the leading Color Field artists (11/18-4/2) The Art of Romaine Brooks — A definitive collection of 50 paintings and drawings by the lesbian artist (Now-10/2)

— A definitive collection of 50 paintings and drawings by the lesbian artist (Now-10/2) Measured Perfection: Hiram Powers’ Greek Slave — Featuring work by one of the most innovative sculptors of the 19th Century (Now-7/9)

— Featuring work by one of the most innovative sculptors of the 19th Century (Now-7/9) Harlem Heroes: Photographs by Carl Van Vechten — Many central figures in the Harlem Renaissance were captured by this photographer (Now-3/19)

TOUCHSTONE GALLERY

901 New York Ave. NW

202-347-2787



Beyond Face Value — Member artists explore the possibilities in the face of things, literally and figuratively, in portraits, masks, collages and photography (Now-10/2)

— Member artists explore the possibilities in the face of things, literally and figuratively, in portraits, masks, collages and photography (Now-10/2) Pete McCutchen: The Thermal Zone — Photographs from Yellowstone’s beautiful, surreal and deadly Thermal Zone (Now-10/2)

— Photographs from Yellowstone’s beautiful, surreal and deadly Thermal Zone (Now-10/2) Judy Giuliani: Tutto Sui Fiori — A new series of acrylic paintings featuring colorful, abstract flowers (Now-10/2)

TRANSFORMER

1404 P St. NW

202-483-1102



Defy/Define — Nine emerging visual artists exploring issues of gender, sexuality and identity through photography, video and performance art, including Jason “Pussy Noir” Barnes, Jo Ann Block, Hoesy Corona, Kunj and Alexandra “Rex” Delafkaran (9/17-10/22)

— Nine emerging visual artists exploring issues of gender, sexuality and identity through photography, video and performance art, including Jason “Pussy Noir” Barnes, Jo Ann Block, Hoesy Corona, Kunj and Alexandra “Rex” Delafkaran (9/17-10/22) 6th Annual Storefront Exhibition: Andrea Polichetti — Emerging Italian artist offers a site-specific installation (11/2-30)

— Emerging Italian artist offers a site-specific installation (11/2-30) Martha Wilson & Franklin Furnace — The final of four exhibitions in the “Do You Know Where Your Art Comes From?” series at American University focuses on pioneering feminist artist who helped advance avant-garde art (11/12-12/18, American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center)

UNITED STATES BOTANIC GARDEN

100 Maryland Ave. SW

202-225-8333



Flourish Inside and Out — Highlighting the health benefits of interacting with plants as well as the value of accessible gardening (Now-10/2)

— Highlighting the health benefits of interacting with plants as well as the value of accessible gardening (Now-10/2) Flora of the National Parks — Showcasing some of the plant species and communities found throughout the more than 400 national parks as seen through illustrations, paintings and photographs (Now-10/2)

— Showcasing some of the plant species and communities found throughout the more than 400 national parks as seen through illustrations, paintings and photographs (Now-10/2) Season’s Greenings: National Parks and Historic Places — Annual holiday show immerses patrons in the sights, smells and sounds of the season and includes the display of oneof the largest indoor trees decked out with ornaments from national parks (11/24-1/2)

THE WALTERS ART MUSEUM

600 North Charles St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-547-9000



A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe — More than 100 paintings, tapestries, metalwork, manuscripts and prints (10/16-1/8)

— More than 100 paintings, tapestries, metalwork, manuscripts and prints (10/16-1/8) Ferocious Beauty: Wrathful Deities from Tibet and Nepal — Striking works of Himalayan art depict wrathful Buddhist deities (11/13-4/16)

— Striking works of Himalayan art depict wrathful Buddhist deities (11/13-4/16) From Rye to Raphael: The Walters Story — An extraordinary group of art and artifacts illustrates the intriguing stories behind the museum (Ongoing)

WASHINGTON PRINTMAKERS GALLERY

1641 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-669-1497



Jane and Dave Mann: Busted: A Photograph Parable — Vibrant photographs examining what remains in the one-time boomtown, now ghost town of Rhyolite, Nevada (Now-9/24)

— Vibrant photographs examining what remains in the one-time boomtown, now ghost town of Rhyolite, Nevada (Now-9/24) Mike Hagan — Hand-pulled prints (9/28-10/29)

— Hand-pulled prints (9/28-10/29) Werner Drewes — A founding member of the American Abstract Artists in honor of the organization’s 80th anniversary (11/2-26)

— A founding member of the American Abstract Artists in honor of the organization’s 80th anniversary (11/2-26) Danny Schweers (11/30-12/24)

WASHINGTON PROJECT FOR THE ARTS

Capitol Skyline Hotel

2124 8th St. NW

202-234-7103

