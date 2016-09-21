Nyle DiMarco stars in Hillary Clinton ad: “Your vote is the greatest voice we have”

Nyle DiMarco, America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champion, stars in a new campaign ad for Hillary Clinton, touting the Democratic nominee’s support for people with disabilities.

The sexually “fluid” model — who is also deaf — signs a powerful message about making sure the 50 million Americans living with a disability are respected and represented this election.

“You can leave this ad muted — there’s nothing to hear. And keep scrolling past if you want, we’re used to being ignored,” he says. “But if you’re still listening to my voice, please know that there are a lot of people out there without one. Among the 50 million Americans living with a disability, many don’t have the ability to work, to travel, or to do countless other things you might take for granted.”

He then urges that viewers “please consider voting for the only candidate with a plan to change that. Because the voice of your vote is the greatest voice we have.”

DiMarco has previously voiced his support for Clinton. At the Human Rights Campaign National Gala, that one of the benefits of being deaf is that he doesn’t have to listen to Donald Trump.

“I don’t find not being able to hear an obstacle or a boundary. For me and for many of us, it is an advantage and it’s a part of my identity in fact,” he said, adding, “In this very turbulent political year, trust me, don’t you want to sometimes just turn the volume off completely when Donald Trump starts to rant? I have a tremendous advantage there as well. I don’t hear a thing.”

Watch DiMarco’s ad below: