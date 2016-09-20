On the Road: Fall Arts Preview 2016

While the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area has plenty to offer arts lovers this fall, here are four destinations beyond the beltway to consider.

PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, Pa.

215-763-8100



New South Asian Galleries — Reopening of the museum’s galleries of South Asian art following a comprehensive renovation (10/2)

— Reopening of the museum’s galleries of South Asian art following a comprehensive renovation (10/2) Paint the Revolution: Mexican Modernism, 1910–1950 — The exhibition tells the story of Mexico’s cultural and political evolution from the start of the Mexican Revolution in 1910 to the aftermath of World War II through the work of artists such as Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Frida Kahlo, Dr. Atl, María Izquierdo, Roberto Montenegro, Carlos Mérida, Manuel Álvarez Bravo, and many others (10/25-1/8)

VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

200 N. Boulevard

Richmond, Va.

804-340-1400



Fabergé and Russian Decorative Arts — The museum’s renowned Fabergé collection returns from an international tour, and is displayed in a new suite of renovated galleries. The installation will feature 280 objects, composed of Fabergé and other Russian decorative arts, in a multi-layered interactive experience. VMFA is the only American art museum with five galleries dedicated to Fabergé and other Russian objects (Opens 10/22)

— The museum’s renowned Fabergé collection returns from an international tour, and is displayed in a new suite of renovated galleries. The installation will feature 280 objects, composed of Fabergé and other Russian decorative arts, in a multi-layered interactive experience. VMFA is the only American art museum with five galleries dedicated to Fabergé and other Russian objects (Opens 10/22) Jasper Johns and Edvard Munch: Love, Loss, and the Cycle of Life — This ground-breaking exhibition examines how Jasper Johns, one of America’s preeminent artists, mined the work of the Norwegian Expressionist, Edvard Munch, in the late 1970s and early 1980s as he moved away from a decade of abstract painting towards a more open expression of love, sex, loss and death (11/12-2/20)

MIFO LGBT FILM FESTIVAL – FORT LAUDERDALE

Multiple venues

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

212-239-6200



The annual Miami and Fort Lauderdale LGBT film festival ranks as one of the best in the country. This year’s festival presents more than 40 feature films and shorts. In addition to the spectacular lineup of films the festival includes a number of special events and parties. The opening night film is Strike a Pose, a documentary about the seven young male dancers on Madonna “Blonde Ambition” tour and seen in the documentary 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare (10/7-16)

DIVERSIONARY THEATRE

4545 Park Blvd. #101

San Diego, Cali.

619-220-0097

