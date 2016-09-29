Spotlight: All Things Go Fall Classic, Lesbians in The Gulf, Folger Consort, Baltimore Symphony, more

THE GULF

Rachel Zampelli and Maria Rizzo play lesbians in a tumultuous relationship in this world premiere comedy by D.C. playwright Audrey Cefaly. Joe Calarco directs a Signature Theatre production, as a languid summer day on the Alabama Delta turns into a nightmare when the motor on their boat breaks down. To Nov. 6. Signature’s Ark Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit .

ALL THINGS GO FALL CLASSIC

For its third annual festival, the popular blog and event company moves from Union Market to the trendy redeveloped Yards Park area near where Nation, Tracks and the original Secrets used to be. Empire of the Sun and Passion Pit headline, with Sylvan Esso taking third billing. The real draws this year come earlier in the day, with sharp, bilingual, synth-pop French act Christine and the Queens, sludgy, pop-rock, Scottish singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, and Brooklyn-based house duo Sofi Tukker. Also on tap are Pop Etc and rapper Ace Cosgrove. Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Yards Park at the Capitol Riverfront, M Street and New Jersey Avenue SE. Tickets are $75 in advance or $99 day-of show, $150 for VIP. Visit .

FOLGER CONSORT WITH DEREK JACOBI, RICHARD CLIFFORD

The early music ensemble Folger Consort managed to enlist the British power couple of Sir Derek Jacobi and Richard Clifford to kick off its 30th anniversary season in grand, dramatic fashion — and at the Kennedy Center, no less. The ravishing music of Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas is paired with timeless passages from Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure in a theatrical concert with orchestra and chorus, featuring soloists Peter Becker, Emily Noel and Molly Quinn. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $79 to $119. Call 202-467-4600 or visit .

LAZY EYE

Lucas Near-Verbrugghe plays a man whose world is upended when a long-lost ex-boyfriend (Aaron Costa Ganis) decides to reconnect by spending an emotionally complicated weekend in the desert. Old wounds and previously unknown secrets are exposed as part of the couple’s assessment of their future together. Two weeks before its revived annual film festival, Reel Affirmations presents the latest film by writer/director Tim Kirkman (Dear Jesse, The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me) co-starring Michaela Watkins (Wet Hot American Summer) as part of its Xtra monthly series. Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12 and come with a complimentary glass of champagne, or $25 to include another complimentary alcoholic beverage and VIP seating. Call 800-777-4723 or visit .

BALTIMORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Four Broadway veterans take the stage with Jake Everly and the BSO to perform classic showstoppers, mostly featuring male leads, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and Rodgers and Hammerstein, among others. Ron Remke, Ted Keegan, Ben Crawford, and Kathy Voytko are the vocalists for this BSO SuperPops concert. Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Also Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore. Tickets are $33 to $99. Call 410-783-8000 or visit .

DISSONANCE DANCE THEATRE

Having made a name for itself through its Black to Silver: A Black LGBT Experience festival, the local contemporary ballet company kicks off its 10th season with a mixed-evening program by founder and producing artistic director Shawn Short. As part of a reception on the Georgetown waterfront, Short will lead his company dancers in performances built around dark, dramatic classical scores. Sunday, Oct. 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Malmaison, 3401 Water St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $50. Visit .