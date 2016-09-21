Vote for Hillary Clinton and Mark Ruffalo will get naked

Yes, that’s the promise of a new Joss Whedon-helmed ad, which is jam-packed with celebrities and the promise of Mark Ruffalo nudity.

Filmed for Whedon’s Save the Day Super PAC, the ad stars Robert Downey Jr., Julianne Moore, Keegan-Michael Key, Scarlett Johansson, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Martin Sheen and several more celebrities — including Ruffalo. The purpose of all that star power? Get out the vote, support Democrats at all levels, and stop Donald Trump.

“November 8th, this country will make one of the most important decisions in its history,” the celebrities say. “You have a chance, an obligation, to be part of that decision.”

The “shit ton of famous people,” as the wonderful Julianne Moore describes it, emphasize how important it is that viewers register to vote — and then actually do it.

“You only get this many famous people together if the issue is one that truly matters to all of us,” they continue. “A disease or ecological crisis or [as Don Cheadle puts it in the ad] a racist, abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of our society.”

Whedon that “[at] least one person was like, ‘I didn’t expect this to be quite so partisan. I don’t want to alienate half my fan base.’ But nobody backed out,” Whedon said. “In general, everyone was very comfortable with what we were doing.”

Indeed, his pitch was pretty straightforward: “It was pretty much the same spiel to everybody: ‘Doing a voting PSA to help get out the vote and stop orange Muppet Hitler.’”

And as for mention of a naked Mark Ruffalo?

“If you do vote, and help protect this country from fear and ignorance, Mark will do a nude scene in his next movie,” the celebrities say. “Mark’s going to have his dick out. Fully Monty. Full Marky.”

When Whedon gave Ruffalo the script, he apparently told the director, “Joss, I don’t think anybody wants to see me naked.” We beg to differ, Mark.

You know what needs to be done, America. As Cobie Smulders and Stanley Tucci state near the end of the video: “Make Mark be naked, by making your mark on November 8.”

Watch the video below: