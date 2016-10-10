Ben Carson: “Gay marriage” will lead to “mass killings”

Donald Trump and failed presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson believes that marriage equality will lead to “mass killings.”

Carson made the comments at the Pensmore National Symposium on Religious Liberty, where he warned the conservative audience that an “ever-growing government” would lead to tyranny and “mass killings once again,” the .

Asked at a press conference how such killings would occur, Carson had a simple response: “[T]he whole gay marriage issue.”

“Why must they change [marriage]?” Carson said. “I believe the reason is, if you can change the word of God in one area, then you can change it in every area. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent, and it will just be an avalanche of one thing after the other.

“We won’t have anything that we can use as our reference point because we will have thrown out God’s word,” he continued. “It’ll be every man for himself, every man deciding for himself what is right and what is wrong, and that can’t possibly lead to a good place.”

Not content with criticizing marriage equality, Carson also attacked “the transgender stuff” for being “absurd” and called it “the same silliness as safe spaces” on college campuses — places where LGBT people can go to escape from the threat of discrimination or abuse.

Carson has a history of anti-LGBT attitudes. Earlier this year he said being transgender was akin to changing ethnicity. Last year he compared same-sex marriage to car seats for kids. He believes gay rights shouldn’t be equated with civil rights. He once claimed that prisons proved being gay was a choice.

