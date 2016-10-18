The Return of Cher

Cher is coming!

The superstar will perform in the Washington area at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland on March 17, 19-20, 23, and 25-26, with additional dates to be announced. Tickets range from $120 to $360 and go on sale this Sunday, Oct. 23.

The concert, entitled “Classic Cher,” will include the artist’s famous chart-toppers and feature “stage spectacles” and “breathtaking costumes.” But, of course.

“I plan to make this my best show ever,” Cher said in a statement. “I am extremely excited about both of these new theaters — they are state-of-the-art and beautiful.”

Cher has sold more than 100 million records, and launched what became the most successful tour undertaken by a female artist when she embarked on a “Farewell Tour” from 2003 to 2005.

“MGM Resorts is thrilled to welcome Cher back to our entertainment family,” Richard Strum, president of entertainment for MGM Resorts International, said in a statement. “We have had a successful partnership with Cher and her team for more than 20 years and look forward to continuing this relationship at our two new venues. Cher is a true legend of the industry and this new relationship with her further cements MGM Resorts as the leader in live entertainment nationwide.”

The only other place Cher will perform the show is at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo, in Las Vegas, in February.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at mgmnationalharbor.com or by calling the MGM Resorts Call Center at 866-740-7711.