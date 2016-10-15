Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Poliglot / Daily Trumpspiration: Coming up Rosie

Daily Trumpspiration: Coming up Rosie

By on October 15, 2016

 

Daily Trumpspiration: Donald Trump, appearing on Entertainment Tonight in 2006. #DailyTrumpspiration #DonaldTrump

A photo posted by Metro Weekly (@metroweekly) on

Refresh your memory by watching the full clip here.

hillary-trump-email-mug-ad

Related Items