Daily Trumpspiration: Coming up Rosie

By Poliglot
on
October 15, 2016
Share
Tweet
0 comments
Daily Trumpspiration: Donald Trump, appearing on Entertainment Tonight in 2006. #DailyTrumpspiration #DonaldTrump
A photo posted by Metro Weekly (@metroweekly) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:21am PDT
Daily Trumpspiration: Donald Trump, appearing on Entertainment Tonight in 2006. #DailyTrumpspiration #DonaldTrump
A photo posted by Metro Weekly (@metroweekly) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:21am PDT
Refresh your memory by watching the full clip here.
Take Our Poll
Take Our Poll
Metro Weekly
iPhone Saviors: CrackedMacScreen
Ray Gernhart: Show Man
Fetish Sizing: Bite The Fruit’s personalized buying experience
» View more events
Copyright © 2016 Jansi LLC.
0 comments