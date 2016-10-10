Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez comes out as bisexual

Sara Ramirez, star of Grey’s Anatomy, has come out as bisexual.

Speaking at the True Colors Fund’s 40 to None Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, Ramirez announced that she was “queer, bisexual” in a speech about struggling youth and sharing her own truth.

“So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections — whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status,” she said.

“Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican & Irish sides,” Ramirez continued, “I am deeply, deeply invested in projects that allow our youth’s voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to.”

Ramirez, 41, married her husband Ryan DeBolt in 2012 and portrayed bisexual character Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, but has never publicly declared her sexuality before, .

Watch Ramirez’s full speech below: