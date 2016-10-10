Metro Weekly
Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez comes out as bisexual

Ramirez announced that she is "queer, bisexual" to show support for struggling youth

By on October 10, 2016

Sara Ramirez as Callie Torres, Photo: ABC

Sara Ramirez as Callie Torres, Photo: ABC

Sara Ramirez, star of Grey’s Anatomy, has come out as bisexual.

Speaking at the True Colors Fund’s 40 to None Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, Ramirez announced that she was “queer, bisexual” in a speech about struggling youth and sharing her own truth.

“So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections — whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status,” she said.

“Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican & Irish sides,” Ramirez continued, “I am deeply, deeply invested in projects that allow our youth’s voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to.”

Ramirez, 41, married her husband Ryan DeBolt in 2012 and portrayed bisexual character Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, but has never publicly declared her sexuality before, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Watch Ramirez’s full speech below:

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
