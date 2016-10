Our look back continues with shots from 2006 to 2010. Note how the contestants started to dive more deeply into cultural touchstones of the time — such as Deal or No Deal and Sarah Palin, which were more or less interchangeable. Marilyn Monroe continued to be an annual favorite and explicit faux nudity also became a thing.

Photography by Todd Franson and Ward Morrison.

Are you in Camp Trump or Camp Clinton? Take our Election Survey.