Heel Thyself: 21 Years of the High Heel Race (2000-2005)

Our journey through the High Heel Races of the past 21 years continues with photographs from 2000 to 20005. You’ll start to notice several recurring figures — Cookie Buffet was a mainstay at every race, as was President Kennedy and Marilyn and Princess Di and her security entourage. We got a lump in our throats when we saw the Peppers sign in the background (oh, how we miss that 17th Street eatery). Things were growing more crazy, especially in the way high heelers interacted with police. Who knew a police car would be the quintessential barre?

Photographs by Thomas Castagnola, Todd Franson, Randy Shulman and Michael Wichita.

If you missed the first batch from 1996 to 1999, click here.

