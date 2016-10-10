Hillary Clinton wants Supreme Court “that will stick with marriage equality”

Hillary Clinton openly supported the LGBT community at last night’s presidential debate.

In an exchange about the future makeup of the Supreme Court, Clinton affirmed that she would nominate justices that support marriage equality — among a number of other liberal positions.

“I would like the Supreme Court to understand that voting rights are still a big problem in many parts of our country, that we don’t always do everything we can to make it possible for people of colour and older people and young people to be able to exercise their franchise,” Clinton said.

“I want a Supreme Court that will stick with Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose, and I want a Supreme Court that will stick with marriage equality,” she continued.

Clinton also attacked Donald Trump’s proposals for the Supreme Court. Trump voiced his support for former Justice Antonin Scalia at the debate, saying: “Justice Scalia, great judge, died recently. And we have a vacancy. I am looking to appoint judges very much in the mould of Justice Scalia.”

Trump then mentioned his picks for the Supreme Court, a list he released earlier this year and is a veritable who’s who of conservatives — some with anti-LGBT biases. Clinton pounced on that fact during the debate.

“Now, Donald has put forth the names of some people that he would consider,” she said. “And among the ones that he has suggested are people who would reverse Roe v. Wade and reverse marriage equality. I think that would be a terrible mistake and would take us backwards.”

