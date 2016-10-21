“King Cobra” star Garrett Clayton doesn’t want to discuss his sexuality

“I just don’t think it’s pertinent to talk about my personal life. I don’t think it adds to the work; it just distracts from it.”

—Garrett Clayton, star of King Cobra, speaking with PrideSource. Clayton plays adult film star Brent Corrigan in the biopic, which focuses on Corrigan’s early career and the murder of porn producer Bryan Kocis — who made Corrigan into a star.

Asked about his sexuality, Clayton — a former Disney Channel star — refused to answer.

“I moved out to LA to have a career where I got to play characters and focus on work and do all these awesome things, and I’m getting to do that now,” he said. “I just don’t think it’s pertinent to talk about my personal life. I don’t think it adds to the work; it just distracts from it.”

While Clayton isn’t discussing his sexuality, he certainly wasn’t afraid to properly research his role — and that includes watching Corrigan’s films to learn every mannerism possible.

“You want to watch someone’s work and study the way they’re into somebody or not,” he said. “How do they kiss? Do they bite? Do they like biting lips? Do they like using more tongue? Are they more aggressive in their work? Does he play the victim? I tried to look at all those things.”

And that includes Corrigan’s first film — in which he was famously just 17 years old. “I just think it was fascinating to watch somebody at that age doing what they’re doing,” Clayton said. “To me, that was the most interesting piece of work because, I mean, how could it not be?”

If you want to know what we thought of King Cobra, which also stars Christian Slater and James Franco, read our review here!