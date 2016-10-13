Spotlight: Chvrches, South Asian Arts, All-Male Burlesque Show and more!

CHVRCHES

Chvrches is the kind of band that instantly hooks listeners with an unabashedly catchy, rousing style of pop — and then keeps them devoted with an unpretentious, sincere commitment to music-making and performing. Chvrches’ three Glaswegian members sound like the sonic spawn of original Scottish synth-pop sensation Eurythmics, though their moody, fast-moving, emphatic electronic music is also clearly related to Depeche Mode, Erasure, Madonna, and Robyn. From “The Mother We Share” to “Bury It” with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Chvrches’ best songs are dramatic, time-shifting ramp-ups on which lead singer Lauren Mayberry gets in a heated or passionate conversation with bandmates Iain Cook and Martin Doherty. They respond to her calls via synths and samples, chants and refrains. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 18. Doors at 7 p.m. Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. Tickets are $35. Call 202-503-2330 or visit .

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, Simon Stephens’ 2015 Tony Award-winner for Best Play tells the heartwarming story of an unforgettable young man whose investigation of a mystery leads to a life-changing adventure. As directed by Marianne Elliott, the New York Times calls it “one of the most fully immersive works ever to wallop Broadway.” To Oct. 23. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $39 to $149. Call 202-467-4600 or visit .

DAKSHINA’S FALL FESTIVAL OF SOUTH ASIAN ARTS

Daniel Phoenix Singh’s Dakshina presents its 13th annual weekend of dance, music and poetry, featuring artists from around the U.S. and India, including Indira Kadambi, Rehan Bashir, Alif Laila and Ashwati Nair — as well as Lakshmi Babu and the Dakshina ensemble, showcasing its signature fusion work. Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $25 to $50. Call 202-399-7993 or visit .

INNER CITY HUES

A vibrant collection of photography and painting by Charlie Gaynor and Michael Crossett that explores area neighborhoods through layered compositions of architecture and design affected by time. The exhibit celebrates and documents modern urban culture. On display now through Dec. 30, with an opening reception Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Hill Center Galleries, Old Navy Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Call 202-549-4172 or visit .

POTUS AMONG US

No two performances by the Washington Improv Theater are alike and in this satire of the presidential election process, the audience picks the candidates and influences the story, including scandals and shockers, of the next president. It’s a tale that the Washington Improv Theatre promises to be “as unpredictable as the 2016 election cycle.” To Nov. 6. Source, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Call 202-204-7760 or visit .

SIR: ALL-MALE BURLESQUE SHOW

Derek Brown’s high-energy, hip-hop-styled X-Faction Dance troupe was a staple at Velvet Nation and Town Danceboutique. Now Brown is regularly upstaging the food at Penn Quarter’s two-story establishment Sax. As the Moulin Rouge-inspired restaurant’s official artistic director and choreographer, Brown programs short bursts of movement-based spectacles, including aerial stunts, hip-hop group routines and burlesque. And male burlesque is the showcase for the new weekly Sunday brunch, as a group of professional dancers, aerialists and bodybuilders perform two full-length shows, accompanied by unlimited mimosas. Every Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sax Restaurant & Lounge, 734 11th St. NW. Tickets are $50 to $65 including appetizers and unlimited mimosas. Call 202-737-0101 or visit .

FRESHFARM FEAST

Washington’s original farm-to-table fundraiser shines a spotlight on the region’s farmers. This year’s gala features cocktails crafted from locally distilled spirits and a family-style seated dinner with top area chefs concocting dishes that highlight specific farmers and their produce. The cuisine will be far more vegetable-focused this year than ever before. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. Dock5 at Union Market, 1305 5th Street NE. Tickets are $350 or $175 for those under 30. Visit .