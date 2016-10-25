Take our Clinton vs. Trump Election Survey!

At long last, we’re heading into the final stretch of the 2016 Presidential Election. It’s one for the history books, an exhausting, strange trip, and we’re grateful it’s coming to an end November 8. (That is, if Mr. Trump accepts the results of the election should he lose — the “suspense” is killing us.)

Appropriately, the November 3 edition of Metro Weekly will focus on the election. As part of that issue, we would love your honest feedback on how you feel about the two major candidates and what’s driving your influence to vote for one over the other. So we’ve put forth our own survey.

The survey is open to everyone — LGBT and beyond. We’ll publish the results in both the issue and online. You have the option of submitting anonymously, using a nickname, or under your own name. And while not every question or long-form answer is required, we hope you’ll take five minutes and answer as much as you can. The survey ends this Sunday, Oct. 30 at noon.

You can access it at metroweekly.com/election-survey. Feel free to share it with your friends, family, even those diametrically opposed to your own views! We look forward to hearing what everyone has to say.