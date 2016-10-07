Warren Beatty: My trans son Stephen is “my hero”

- Features
—Warren Beatty, in an interview with Vanity Fair. Beatty’s son Stephen transitioned at fourteen, and is now a poet, writer, and activist for the transgender community.
In 2012, he recorded a video for WeHappyTrans in which he said: “I identify as a trans man, a faggy queen, a homosexual, a queer, a nerd fighter, a writer, an artist and a guy who needs a haircut.”
However, following the release of the Vanity Fair interview, Stephen has taken to Twitter to slam “straight people slime journalism.”
Vanity Fair‘s Sam Kashner wrote that Stephen was “challenging cultural norms of sexuality” and that “he manages to be playful, erudite, and eloquent all at once” in the WeHappyTrans video.
if you think the media coverage of my dad loving me (what a shock!) is cute & not straight people slime journalism idk what to tell u
— Stephen Ira (@supermattachine) October 7, 2016
Stephen Beatty also referenced conversion therapy, something he’s spoken before about surviving.
The way these doctors lie to vulnerable & scared parents who want help for their kid is disgusting.
— Stephen Ira (@supermattachine) October 7, 2016
However, he also tweeted that Warren Beatty is “an amazing artist and father.”
Anyway, I'm done talking about this now. My dad is an amazing artist and father. Talk about his fabulous new movie, not his kid.
— Stephen Ira (@supermattachine) October 7, 2016
