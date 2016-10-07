Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Last Word / Warren Beatty: My trans son Stephen is “my hero”

Warren Beatty: My trans son Stephen is “my hero”

Stephen Beatty slams "straight people slime journalism" after his father praised him to Vanity Fair

By on October 7, 2016

Warren Beatty in "Rules Don't Apply", Photo: 20th Century Fox

Warren Beatty in “Rules Don’t Apply”, Photo: 20th Century Fox

“He’s a revolutionary, a genius, and my hero, as are all my children.”

Warren Beatty, in an interview with Vanity Fair. Beatty’s son Stephen transitioned at fourteen, and is now a poet, writer, and activist for the transgender community.

In 2012, he recorded a video for WeHappyTrans in which he said: “I identify as a trans man, a faggy queen, a homosexual, a queer, a nerd fighter, a writer, an artist and a guy who needs a haircut.”

However, following the release of the Vanity Fair interview, Stephen has taken to Twitter to slam “straight people slime journalism.”

Vanity Fair‘s Sam Kashner wrote that Stephen was “challenging cultural norms of sexuality” and that “he manages to be playful, erudite, and eloquent all at once” in the WeHappyTrans video.

Stephen Beatty also referenced conversion therapy, something he’s spoken before about surviving.

However, he also tweeted that Warren Beatty is “an amazing artist and father.”

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
Related Items

Feed Your Email!

Metro Weekly emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you need to know. Join our 12,000 subscribers and get the best in LGBT news, arts and entertainment reviews, contests, exclusive coverboy and nightlife content, and much, much more delivered directly to your inbox!

  • The Feed: Our Daily Round Up
  • Spotlight: Arts, Entertainment, Dining
  • Happy Hour: Photo of the Day, Drink Specials, DJ Top 10s
  • Coverboy Extra: Even more of what you love about Coverboy
  • Spree: Sales, Gifts, Deals, Special Offers
  • Fun & Games: Contests, Polls and More!

Metro Weekly never provides your information to any third party.

Click here to close

Feed Your Email!

Metro Weekly emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you need to know. Join our 12,000 subscribers and get the best in LGBT news, arts and entertainment reviews, contests, exclusive coverboy and nightlife content, and more delivered directly to your inbox!

  • The Feed: Our daily round-up of things you need to know
  • Spotlight: Arts, Entertainment, Reviews
  • Fun & Games: Contests, Polls, More
  • Happy Hour: Photo of the Day, Drink Specials, Top Tens
  • Coverboy Extra: Even more of what you love about Coverboy!
  • Spree: Shopping, Gifts, Bargains, Special Offers

Metro Weekly never provides your information to any third party.

Click here to close this dialogue