Amy Ray and Chely Wright team up at The Birchmere

A departure from her work with Emily Saliers in the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and her band perform a collection of countrified songs exploring her Southern musical roots, many drawn from solo set Goodnight Tender, which includes collaborations with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Susan Tedeschi, Heather McEntire of Mt. Moriah, and Kelly Hogan from Neko Case’s band.

She shares the stage with out country singer-songwriter and former Capital Pride Headliner Chely Wright, touring in support of new album I Am The Rain.

Monday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $29.50. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com.