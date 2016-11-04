Clinton Dominates Trump Mug: Get one before they’re gone!

Last September, we launched the Metro Weekly Gift Shop, a place where you can order select covers and, even, recent Coverboys on mugs, t-shirts, and, perhaps soon, other various items. We’re still developing new items, with some really great images coming over the next few months.

For the past few weeks, however, we’ve been featuring a mug with an election season image created exclusively for Metro Weekly by renowned artist Scott G. Brooks. The image, titled “The New Nanny State,” playfully depicts a leather-clad Hillary Clinton dominating an infantile Donald Trump. It’s also available on premium T-shirts and a baseball style tee.

These Limited Edition Collector’s Item mug and tees are available only through Monday, November 15, after which they’ll be retired from the shop’s stock. No matter who wins the election — and we’re officially pulling for Hillary — they make the perfect stocking stuffer for the upcoming Christmas season. Best of all, $1 of every sale is donated to the Victory Fund, to help further its efforts in helping to elect LGBT candidates to office.

The mug is currently on special for $20.16. You can check it out, along with the rest of our Gift Shop offerings, here.