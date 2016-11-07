Clinton v. Trump: Who has your vote?

It’s crunch time, everyone! Tomorrow, millions of Americans will go to the polls and choose our 45th president. But who is it going to be?

Will it be Hillary Clinton, an immensely qualified, history-making candidate who has dedicated her life to public service, to putting women and families first, to supporting LGBT rights (we get it, she was late with marriage equality, but nobody’s perfect), and to building on the successes of President Obama’s time in office?

Or will it be Donald Trump, who veers toward demagoguery and who has forged a political brand out of insulting as many people as humanly possible — African Americans, Hispanics and Latinos, people with disabilities, LGBT people, Muslims — giving voice to the worst aspects of American society by embracing racism and denigrating language?

Or maybe you’re joining the thousands — if not millions — who are choosing a third party candidate this election cycle, whether Libertarian, Green, independent or write-in?

We’ve thrown our support behind Hillary Clinton in Metro Weekly’s first-ever presidential endorsement, but we want to know how you, our readers, are voting this election. Take our poll below and tell us more in the comments!

And remember, regardless of which candidate you support, get out there and VOTE. It’s too important an election to stand on the sidelines. For more information on how and where to vote, visit votinginfoproject.org.