Food & Friends’ Slice of Life: Desserts for a Cause

While most people were focused on the race for president last week, Food & Friends held its own election to decide something almost as important: which pie was more popular, apple or pumpkin?

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Food & Friends handed out free samples of both pies and asked passersby to vote for their favorite to generate awareness for Slice of Life, the organization’s annual pie-selling campaign.

“Last year, pumpkin won,” says Abigail Seiler, a spokesperson for Food & Friends. “This year, apple took the win by a narrow margin. No Electoral College involved, just a straight up popular vote.”

Now in its tenth year, Slice of Life raises money for the organization’s client services, which provide home-delivered meals and nutrition counseling for people living with serious illnesses, including HIV/AIDS and cancer. One pie sale is enough to purchase up to three meals. Seiler says Food & Friends hopes to sell 9,000 pies this year, which would pay for 27,000 meals.

The pies are made by Baguette Republic, a wholesale bakery in Sterling, Va., that specializes in handmade pies using natural ingredients with no preservatives or saturated fats. Flavors include apple, spiced pumpkin, sweet potato, Southern pecan, and the American Airlines Sky Pie, a chocolate amaretto brownie pie.

The proceeds also help fund Food & Friends’ annual Thanksgiving meal services, which provide pre-prepared meals to those in need. “Each of our clients gets a full Thanksgiving meal for five, so they can actually be the host for their family’s Thanksgiving meal if they want,” says Seiler. “It’s a really nice way for them not to be the person who’s needing to be taken care of.”

Pies purchased through Food & Friends’ Slice of Life can be picked up a Food & Friends headquarters, 219 Riggs Rd. NE or at one of more than 25 locations throughout the metro area from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Visit sliceoflifedc.org or call 202-269-2277.