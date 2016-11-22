Gay Florida couple receives harassing note from anonymous neighbor

In yet another sign of the heightened emotions stirred up by the most recent presidential campaign, a gay couple in St. Petersburg, Fla., says they received a harassing, unsigned note from an anonymous person who does not like their politics or their sexuality.

John Gascot and his boyfriend, Ron Diana, received the note at their home on Saturday. The letter was addressed to “Resident Dolts” and read: “Hey Dumbass — the election is over,” before going on to disparage the couple’s political beliefs. The couple believes the note was prompted by their decision to leave a “Clinton-Kaine” campaign sign on their front lawn.

The letter celebrates the victories of Republicans in seizing control of a majority of state legislatures, governorships and the presidency, telling the couple, “Congratulations. You lost on all counts.”

“You still advertise as if you are ignorant of developments, but that’s not surprising for the community known ‘gay house,'” the letter continues. The couple believes that’s a reference to the rainbow flag they fly beside their garage door.

“That was the more upsetting part,” Gascot says. “Clearly it’s not just about the election. You’re a bigot for other reasons, and you’re targeting us. You’re using the election to target us.”

The anonymous letter writer then insulted them, writing: “You encourage us how to vote, but you can’t figure out garbage day or when to turn off the porch light. Isn’t it time to decorate for Christmas through February? Dumbass!”

The couple believes the writer of the note lives nearby, and may be trying to intimidate them. They have filed a report with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“We’re going to just make sure that we’re vigilant for each other and let people know, this is not okay in our neighborhood. It’s not welcome,” adds Gascot.