Gender nonconforming man followed from bar and shot in West Philadelphia

A 21-year-old person has been hospitalized after being stalked by two men and shot in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia, according to ABC Philadelphia.

News reports initially identified the victim as a transgender woman, but Philadelphia police told the Associated Press that the victim identifies as a man. The victim had been at a bar located at 66th Street and Lansdowne Avenue earlier on Sunday evening. The victim was waiting near the bus stop in the 6600 block of Malvern Avenue when he was approached by two men.

One of the men approached, drew out a .22 caliber handgun, and fired at the victim five times, hitting him once in the hip. He was later rushed to Lankenau Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim and the shooter had been at the same bar earlier. They believe the victim may have been followed after he left the bar. An investigation to determine the reason for the shooting remains ongoing.

Police say they are looking for the two suspects, who they believe were captured on video by surveillance cameras in the area.

One suspect is believed to have tattoos on his face.

Anyone with further information about the case is encouraged to call the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477.