Kate Bornstein speaks at Sixth & I

Originally published in 1994, Gender Outlaw: On Men, Women and the Rest of Us was the first book of gender theory written by a trans person.

It documented Bornstein’s personal journey from heterosexual IBM salesperson to lesbian playwright and performance artist — yet one who still often struggles to identity in a restrictive gender binary system.

Kate Bornstein discusses and signs a revised and updated copy of a book that has stood the test of time and serves as an indispensable guide on one of today’s most-debated topics.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $14, $20 with one book, or $30 for two tickets and one book. Call 202-408-3100 or visit sixthandi.org.