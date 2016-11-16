Metro Weekly
Openly gay, Jewish N.Y. state senator finds swastika on apartment building

Incident being investigated by NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force Unit

By on November 16, 2016

Photo: Brad Hoylman, via Twitter.

An openly gay, Jewish New York state senator arrived home to find a swastika scratched into his apartment building in Greenwich Village.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) tweeted a picture of the swastika to his followers with the caption: “Swastika found in my apartment building this evening in Greenwich Village. Anti-Semite named to #Trump White House post. Connect the dots.”

According to New York’s ABC 7, the vandalism was discovered  by a neighbor in the building, who alerted Hoylman and authorities.

Almost immediately, some people tried to accuse Hoylman of perpetrating a hoax or crying wolf.

That led to this exchange:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responded via Twitter:

The New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force Unit is investigating the case.

The incident follows several others where LGBT, religious or racial minorities claim they have been attacked or targeted for hate crimes in the wake of the presidential election.

John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
