Orlando to convert Pulse Nightclub into a permanent memorial

The city of Orlando has reached a deal to purchase the site of the Pulse nightclub. It will convert the site into a memorial to the victims of the deadly mass shooting on June 12.

The $2.25 million sale price is significantly more than the $1.65 million appraised value of the property, and was reached after negotiations with club owner Rosario Poma, who co-owns Pulse with his wife, Barbara, who had previously said Pulse would reopen. She did not, however, specify at the time whether that meant at the original site or elsewhere in Orlando.

The deal will now go before the Orlando City Council, which must vote to approve the purchase.

As for what the memorial will look like, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told the Orlando Sentinel that the city will look to other communities that have undertaken similar projects and adopt some of the best practices.

Dyer also said the city plans to seek input from the community on how the memorial should be designed. One possible option would be to leave part of the club intact. For now, there is no rush to change the site, which still attracts visitors hoping to honor those who lost their lives.

“There are lots of people that are making a visit to the site part of their trip, part of their experience of Orlando,” said Dyer. “So I think 12 to 18 months of leaving it as-is would be appropriate.”

