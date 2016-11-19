Peter Hook & The Light at The Howard

The British bassist responsible for the signature floor-rattling sound of dance music pioneers New Order — and before that, post-punk legends Joy Division — continues to play through his back catalog with new band The Light, featuring his son Jack.

On its return to the U.S., Hook and band will play through the hit compilation sets from Joy Division and New Order, both named Substance and released nearly 30 years ago.

In other words, every essential song from both groups, such as “Bizarre Love Triangle,” “Temptation” and “True Faith” by New Order and “Transmission,” “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and “Atmosphere” by Joy Division.

Wednesday, Nov. 23. Doors at 6 p.m. The Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. Tickets are $35. Call 202-588-5595 or visit thehowardtheatre.com.