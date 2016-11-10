Post-Election LGBT Survey: Share your thoughts about the election of President Trump

Metro Weekly
Tell us how you're feeling, America.

By on November 10, 2016

Trump at CPAC 2011, Original Photo: Gage Skidmore

On Wednesday, November 9, Donald Trump became the president-elect and in January will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. We know how we feel about the election. We’d like to know how you feel about it and, specifically, how his administration regime will handle LGBT rights.

Please take a moment contribute to our post-election survey below — feel free to share with your friends and family.

A selection of comments will be highlighted in posts online throughout the next several days and in a future story we are developing for Metro Weekly’s published edition.

Feel free to use your real name or a pseudonym.

