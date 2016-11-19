The Sounds bring their sound to 9:30

Led by bisexual, striking, sweet-voiced singer Maja Ivarsson, the Swedish quintet the Sounds may not be mainstream or get radio play in the U.S., but you wouldn’t know it to listen to their music — hooky, punky pop/rock in the new-wave mold of Blondie, No Doubt, even older Tegan & Sara.

The band returns to the U.S. for a tour in support of the 10th anniversary of second album Something to Die For, which they’ll play in its entirety including great singles “Tony The Beat” and “Painted By Numbers.” But they also promise a few new songs and favorites across four other albums, including 2013’s Weekend. It’s doubtful they’ll play the album track “Great Day,” but in a dawning Trump era it sure might register with the crowd as a kind of sonic salve.

“I can’t believe it’s happening here,” Ivarsson sings in a song expressing despair yet nonetheless resolving to stay strong and keep your head up. It even ends in a kind of folktronica hoedown: “Well, it’s a great day to be alive.”

Monday, Nov. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. Nightclub 9:30, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $25. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.