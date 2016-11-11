Metro Weekly
Spotlight: Being 17 is a French gay coming of age film

Film opens today at the Landmark E Street Cinema

By on November 11, 2016

Being 17

More than two decades after Wild Reeds, Andre Techine, one of France’s most celebrated modern filmmakers, offers another lyrical exploration of adolescent sexual awakening in a drama co-written with Celine Sciamma (Tomboy).

Being 17 focuses on two male teenagers from very different backgrounds who must confront their increasing mutual attraction and complicated desires after a family emergency draws their families closer and forces them to live together in a snowy retreat.

Opens today, Friday, Nov. 11, locally at the Landmark E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW and in other select cities.

