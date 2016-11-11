Spotlight: Alexandria Film Festival

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
More than 40 films screen as part of the four-day, 10th annual festival, including two of LGBT interest:
The festival kicks off Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., with a free screening of Nighthawks on the Blue Highway, a documentary about the local blues band.
It ends with a screening of the first episode of season two of WETA’s Civil War drama Mercy Street followed by a Q&A, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hoffman Center 22.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door to each showcase, or $50 for a festival pass. Visit alexfilmfest.com.
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!
0 comments