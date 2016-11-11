Spotlight: Alexandria Film Festival

More than 40 films screen as part of the four-day, 10th annual festival, including two of LGBT interest:

The Pearl of Africa, Andre Vallstrom’s documentary about a transgender woman transitioning in Uganda, which screens with a filmmaker Q&A in the Hoffman #1 Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m., at the AMC Hoffman Center 22, 206 Swamp Fox Road

Julian Quintanilla’s The Whole World, a supernatural short from Spain about a gay son who visits his mother every year in the cemetery, which screens Friday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m., at the Beatley Central Library, 5005 Duke St., and also in the Hoffman #3 Showcase on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m., at the Hoffman Center.

The festival kicks off Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., with a free screening of Nighthawks on the Blue Highway, a documentary about the local blues band.

It ends with a screening of the first episode of season two of WETA’s Civil War drama Mercy Street followed by a Q&A, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hoffman Center 22.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door to each showcase, or $50 for a festival pass. Visit alexfilmfest.com.