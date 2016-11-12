Spotlight: A Drag Queen Christmas with Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Alyssa Edwards

Christmas comes early this year for fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as “A Drag Queen Christmas” comes to the Lincoln Theatre.

The four main finalists from the latest season are all here: Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen hosts a revue of holiday-themed performances by Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls and Chi Chi Devayne, plus Thorgy Thor on violin. Also on tap is Pearl from Season 7 and Roxxxy Andrews and Alyssa Edwards from Season 5.

Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $150. Call 202-328-6000 or visit dragfans.com.