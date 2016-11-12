Spotlight: John Hudak comes to Kramerbooks

Marijuana: A Short History (The Short Histories) offers an accessible, informative look at the politics and policies concerning the five-leaf plant, tracing its rise from the shadows of counterculture and illegality to becoming a mainstream commodity — at least among millennials.

Key to this was recognition of its medicinal value, something that came to light during the AIDS crisis in San Francisco. A deputy director and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, John Hudak’s previous book was more in line with what you’d expect from a think tank leader — Presidential Pork: White House Influence over the Distribution of Federal Grants.

Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Kramerbooks, 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-387-1400 or visit kramers.com.