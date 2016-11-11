Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Comedy / Spotlight: Second City’s Black Side of the Moon

Spotlight: Second City’s Black Side of the Moon

Opens Saturday, Nov. 12, at Woolly Mammoth

By on November 11, 2016

The Second City: Black Side of the Moon -- Photo: Cade Martin

The Second City: Black Side of the Moon — Photo: Cade Martin

An all-African American troupe of sketch and stand-up artists satirize what it means to be black in our soon-to-be post-Obama era. The show’s Second City ensemble consists of Angela Alise, Sonia Denis, Dave Helem, Torian Miller, Felonious Munk, and Dewayne Perkins.

Opens Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. Runs to Jan. 1. At Woolly Mammoth, 641 D St. NW. Tickets range from $20 to $59. Call 202-393-3939 or visit woollymammoth.net.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items