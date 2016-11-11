Spotlight: Sylver Logan Sharp at Blues Alley

One of the original vocalists in Nile Rodgers’ celebrated disco/funk band Chic, Sylver Logan Sharp had a solo club hit over a decade ago with “All This Time.”

More recently the D.C.-based Sharp has made her mark as a designer with Sylverwear, a line of custom jewelry worn by Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Grace Jones and even Elton John. But she’s gearing up for another stab at the dance charts with album The Groovement, recorded live in Sweden.

Tony Terry, another artist with D.C. roots, joins for a double-bill concert. Terry is an R&B singer-songwriter responsible for a few “New Jack” swing-style hits in the late ’80s and early ’90s (“With You,” “Lovey Dovey”).

Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8 and 10 p.m. Blues Alley, 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Tickets are $45, plus $12 minimum purchase. Call 202-337-4141 or visit bluesalley.com.