Tennessee Loveless at Reston’s Art Insights

Chicago-based drag and contemporary artist Tennessee Loveless returns to Virginia’s ArtInsights to display and discuss new works in his portrait series of influential “outsiders” who changed the world with their genius — a growing list that includes Divine, Coco Chanel, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, David Bowie, and Judy Garland.

The two-day event kicks off on Black Friday, when the surrounding Reston Town Center gets in the holiday spirit with a tree-lighting ceremony, carolers and Santa.

ArtInsights, however, is celebrating the day as “Drag Friday,” with a DJ spinning non-seasonal electronica, cold-weather libations, and Tennessee Loveless sitting in for Santa. A portion of proceeds will be donated to SMYAL.

Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ArtInsights Animation and Film Art Gallery, 11921 Freedom Drive. Reston, Va. Call 703-478-0778 or visit ArtInsights.com.