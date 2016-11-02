Two men injured in anti-gay attack in Chelsea

New York City police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of physically attacking two men while yelling anti-gay slurs during an altercation in Chelsea on Oct. 30.

According to police, two men, aged 28 and 32, were walking near the intersection of 14th Street and Eighth Avenue around 4:15 a.m. when they were accosted by a third man. A fight ensued, with the third man hurling homophobic slurs at the other two.

The 32-year-old victim received a facial fracture in the scuffle, and the 28-year old injured his right hand. The attacker fled north on Eighth Avenue, police said

Both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital in fair condition and treated for their injuries.

The suspect is described as being between 21 and 30 years old, about 5’11” in height and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the suspect or the case to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, log onto the Crime Stoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.