Wesley Lowery speaks at Kramerbooks

For They Can’t Kill Us All, Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery traveled to several notorious yet neglected corners of America that have become hotspots of police violence — including Ferguson, Cleveland and Baltimore.

His book brings alive the quest for justice in the deaths of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Freddie Gray, offering insight into the reality of police violence and the effects of racially biased policing as well as a portrait of those working to end it.

Monday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Kramerbooks, 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-387-1400 or visit kramers.com.