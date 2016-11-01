White nationalist Trump supporter pushing anti-gay robocall in Utah

A white nationalist who supports Donald Trump for president is pushing a robocall in Utah that attacks Evan McMullin, a conservative independent seeking the presidency. The call not only disparages McMullin for having “two mommies,” but implies that he is secretly gay.

McMullin, a native of Utah and the former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference in the House of Representatives, is doing exceedingly well in Utah, with some polls showing him in a position to win the state and deny Trump its 6 electoral votes.

In the robocall, a California man named Williams Johnson identifies himself as a “farmer and a white nationalist” affiliated with the American National Super PAC. Johnson urges Utah voters to reject McMullin and cast their votes for Trump.

“Evan McMullin is an open-borders, amnesty supporters. Evan has two mommies: his mother is a lesbian, married to another woman. Evan is okay with that,” Johnson says in the robocall. “Indeed, Evan supports the Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage.

“Evan is over 40 years old and isn’t married and doesn’t even have a girlfriend,” Johnson continues. “I believe Evan is a closet homosexual. Don’t vote for Evan McMullin. Vote for Donald Trump. He will respect all women and be a president we can all be proud of.”

The robocall only has $2,000 behind it, but is expected to reach 193,000 homes in the Beehive State during its three-day run, which ends on Wednesday evening, CNN reports.

Trump’s campaign issued a statement saying: “We strongly condemn this rhetoric and these activities of which we have no knowledge.”

McMullin responded to the robocall in a series of tweets, writing: “This attack is consistent with @realDonaldTrump’s bigoted, deceitful campaign and vision for America. Utahns won’t be fooled.”