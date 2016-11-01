Whitman-Walker announces first annual Brunch to End HIV

Want to help raise money to fight HIV? How does sitting down to eggs, bacon, and bottomless mimosas sound?

Whitman-Walker Health will hold its first annual Brunch to End HIV this year to help raise money for the community health center’s HIV-specific services and programs. Whitman-Walker has partnered with 12 restaurants, which have agreed to donate a portion of their brunch sales on Sunday, Nov. 6 to the cause.

“We are so excited to have the support of some of the D.C. area’s best restaurants in our efforts to end HIV,” Abbie Gibbs, Whitman-Walker’s chief development officer, said in a statement. “Thanks to the generosity of these restaurants in our first Brunch to End HIV, people have another opportunity to support the great work we do at Whitman-Walker.”

Participating restaurants include: Busboys & Poets Takoma, Ashlar, Jackson 20, Compass Rose, Exiles Bar, Shaw’s Tavern, Ghibellina, Urbana, Firefly and Dirty Habit.

The brunch offers another way for community members who are less mobile or aren’t early-risers to donate to Whitman-Walker’s testing, prevention and treatment services. The Walk & 5K to End HIV, which has traditionally served as Whitman-Walker’s top annual fundraiser, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 12. More details about the pre-event rally and closing ceremony will be released in the coming week.

It costs $25 to participate in the walk, and $35 in the 5-kilometer race. Same-day registration and check-ins begin at 7 a.m. at Freedom Plaza, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 13th Street NW. The race is scheduled to kick off at 9:15 a.m, followed soon after by the walking contingent.

A spokesman for Whitman-Walker said it hopes to raise a total of at least $850,000 from both events this year.

For more information on the Brunch to End HIV or the Walk & 5K to End HIV, visit walktoendhiv.org.