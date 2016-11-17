“Women Who Kill” plays Reel Affirmations Xtra

Metro Weekly
Reel Affirmations presents Ingrid Jungermann’s comedy

November 17, 2016

Next up in Reel Affirmations’ monthly international film series Xtra is Ingrid Jungermann’s comedy about two women, played by Jungermann and Ann Carr, who are former lovers co-hosting a semi-famous true crime podcast.

Their partnership is threatened after Jungermann starts dating a mysterious character played by Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night). The film is set in Brooklyn’s LGBT-popular Park Slope neighborhood.

Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12 and come with a complimentary glass of champagne, or $25 to include another complimentary alcoholic beverage and VIP seating. Call 800-777-4723 or visit reelaffirmations.org.

