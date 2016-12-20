Announcing the three Coverboy of the Year finalists and their prize packages!

Who will be the Coverboy of the Year? JR, Craig or Brian? Find out on Thursday, Dec. 22!
The Coverboy of the Year will receive the following prize package, graciously donated by our sponsors.
- 9:30 Club – 2 tickets to Sampha (Feb. 7)
- Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market – 4 passes
- Avant Bard – 2 tickets to The Gospel at Colonus (Feb. 23-March 26, Gunston Arts Center)
- Avenue Jack – $50 Gift Certificate
- Bastille – Four-course contemporary French meal for two
- Bite the Fruit – $75 “Play Money”
- Blues Alley – 4 complimentary passes, good through June 30
- Capital Pride Alliance – 2 tickets to the Pride Reveal Party on Feb. 2 at SAX
- Congressional Chorus – 4 General Admission tickets to the Spring concert, New Horizons: Music Without Borders (June 3)
- D.C. Travel & Adventure Show – 4 pack of tickets (Jan.14-15, Washington Convention Center)
- Fleisher’s of Maryland – Two sapphires that can be set in silver in either a tie tack, studs or pendant
- Freddie’s Beach Bar – Sunday Champagne Brunch for two
- Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington – 2 tickets to How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (3/10-12, Lincoln Theatre)
- Green Lantern – $50 Bar Tab
- JR.’s – $100 in drink cards
- Kennedy Center – 2 tickets to Snarky Puppy with the NSO Pops (Feb. 22) and 2 tickets to Hedwig and the Angry Inch (June 13)
- Landmark Theatres – 10 Free VIP Passes to any Washington, D.C. area Landmark Theatre
- Logan Hardware – $50 Gift Card
- MetroStage – 2 tickets to a production of either The Gin Game or Master Class
- Metro Weekly – Coverboy wraparound mug and a 2016 Special Edition Hillary Tops Trump T-Shirt from our online Gift Shop
- Mid-Atlantic Weekend – Weekend Pass to MAL 2016, including Leather Cocktails and Mr. MAL Contest at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill and the closing dance Dark and Twisted, featuring DJ Ultra Nate, at the 9:30 Club
- Mosaic Theatre – 2 tickets to Charm (Jan. 5-29, Atlas Lang Theatre)
- Nellie’s Sports Bar – $50 Gift Card and a Nellie’s Hat of the winner’s choosing
- Rep Stage – 2 tickets for the musical Dorian’s Closet (April 26-May 14)
- Shaw’s Tavern – $100 Gift Card
- Signature Theatre – 2 Tier One Tickets to Titanic the Musical (to Jan. 29)
- SKIN Cosmetic Dermatology of Georgetown – $300 of Professional Skin Care Products
- Studio Theatre – 4 tickets to Tom Stoppard’s The Hard Problem (Jan. 11-Feb. 19)
- Synetic Theater – 2 tickets to The Taming of the Shrew (Feb. 15-March 19)
- The Choral Arts Society of Washington – 2 Premium Orchestra tickets to the Mozart Requiem (April 23, Kennedy Center Concert Hall)
- The DC Eagle – Guest-listed for all 2017 eXile events including Distrkt C, ManUPP Events, Drench’d and Rough Trade, DC Eagle T-Shirt, DC Eagle 45th Anniversary Pin, $50 in drink tickets
- Theater J – 2 tickets to Brighton Beach Memoirs (April 5-May 7)
- Town Danceboutique – Free Admission (plus 1 guest) for all of 2017 (valid any night the club is open, except when admission is being donated to charity)
- Ziegfeld’s/Secrets – $50 cash
Approximate Value: $6,500
The First Runner Up will receive the following prize package, graciously donated by our sponsors:
- Avant Bard – 2 tickets to The Gospel at Colonus (Feb. 23-March 26, Gunston Arts Center)
- Bastille – Three-course brunch for two
- Bite the Fruit – $50 “Play Money”
- Blues Alley – 2 complimentary passes, good through June 30
- Congressional Chorus – 2 General Admission tickets to the Spring concert, New Horizons: Music Without Borders (June 3)
- D.C. Travel & Adventure Show – 4 pack of tickets (Jan.14-15, Washington Convention Center)
- Fleisher’s of Maryland – $25 gift certificate
- Green Lantern – $25 Bar Tab
- Landmark Theatres – 4 Free VIP Passes to any Washington, D.C. area Landmark Theatre
- MetroStage – 2 tickets to a production either The Gin Game or Master Class
- Metro Weekly – Coverboy wraparound mug and a 2016 Special Edition Hillary Tops Trump T-Shirt from our online Gift Shop
- Mid-Atlantic Weekend – Weekend pass to MAL 2016, including Leather Cocktails and Mr. MAL Contest at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill, and closing dance Dark and Twisted, featuring DJ Ultra Nate, at the 9:30 Club
- Mosaic Theatre – 2 tickets to Charm (Jan. 5-29, Atlas Lang Theatre)
- Rep Stage – 2 tickets for the musical Dorian’s Closet (April 26-May 14)
- Signature Theatre – 2 VIP Tickets to Titanic the Musical (to Jan. 29)
- SKIN Cosmetic Dermatology of Georgetown – $200 of Professional Skin Care Products
- Studio Theatre – 2 tickets to Tom Stoppard’s The Hard Problem (Jan. 11-Feb. 19)
- The Choral Arts Society of Washington – 2 Prime Orchestra tickets to the Mozart Requiem (April 23, Kennedy Center Concert Hall)
- The DC Eagle – Guest-listed for all 2017 eXile events including Distrkt C, ManUPP Events, Drench’d and Rough Trade, DC Eagle T-Shirt, DC Eagle 45th Anniversary Pin, $25 in drink tickets
- Town Danceboutique – $50 in drink tickets good for Fridays or Saturdays
- Ziegfeld’s/Secrets – $50 cash
Approximate Prize Package Value: $2,200
The 2nd Runner Up will receive the following prize package, graciously donated by our sponsors:
- Avant Bard – 2 tickets to The Gospel at Colonus (Feb. 23-March 26, Gunston Arts Center)
- Bastille – Three-course brunch for two
- Bite the Fruit – $25 “Play Money”
- Blues Alley – 2 complimentary passes, good through June 30
- D.C. Travel & Adventure Show – 4 pack of tickets to show, Jan.14-15 at the Washington Convention Center
- Fleisher’s of Maryland – Jewelry cleaning bundle (silver cleaner, gold cleaner and a polishing cloth)
- Green Lantern – $25 Bar Tab
- Landmark Theatres – 4 Free VIP Passes to any Washington, D.C. area Landmark Theatre
- MetroStage – 2 tickets to a production of either The Gin Game or Master Class
- Metro Weekly – Coverboy wraparound mug and a 2016 Special Edition Hillary Tops Trump T-Shirt from our online Gift Shop
- SKIN Cosmetic Dermatology of Georgetown – $150 of Professional Skin Care Products
- Studio Theatre – 2 tickets to Tom Stoppard’s The Hard Problem (Jan. 11-Feb. 19)
- The Choral Arts Society of Washington – 2 Prime Orchestra tickets to the Mozart Requiem (April 23, Kennedy Center Concert Hall)
- The DC Eagle – Guest-listed for all 2017 eXile events including Distrkt C, ManUPP Events, Drench’d and Rough Trade, DC Eagle T-Shirt and DC Eagle 45th Anniversary Pin
- Town Danceboutique – $50 in drink tickets, good for Fridays or Saturdays
- Ziegfeld’s/Secrets – $50 cash
Approximate Prize Package Value: $1,400
Fine print: Some restrictions may apply. Prizes are non-transferrable and are not redeemable for cash. No substitutions.
0 comments