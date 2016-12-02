Arlington Drafthouse Christmas Movie Festival on Sunday

Though it’s become a lot less focused on cinema recently, this Arlington venue is still one of the best places to see movies, since they screen while servers offer food and alcohol tableside. Next up is the Drafthouse’s annual Christmas movie marathon, where you can come and go throughout the day and see up to six classic movies.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas and A Charlie Brown Christmas screen a couple of times during the day, along with Elf at 1 p.m., A Christmas Story at 3 p.m., Scrooged at 5:15 p.m., and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at noon.

Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse, 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington. Tickets are $8. Call 703-486-2345 or visit arlingtondrafthouse.com.