Aspen Gay Ski Week Turns 40

While the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, open in November, for many ski season doesn’t officially start until the drag queens arrive.

In the early ’70s, Jon Busch noticed a growing number of LGBT ski clubs organizing trips to Aspen and got the idea to gather them together for an annual visit. That effort laid the foundation for what is now the oldest, annual LGBT ski event in the nation.

Next month, Aspen Gay Ski Week will celebrate its 40th anniversary, with 5,000 people expected to attend.

Celebrations will involve daily après–ski meet-ups, dinners, dance parties, film screenings, comedy shows, a massive indoor pool party, and plenty of skiing and snowboarding. It will also include the event’s signature downhill drag costume competition.

But Aspen isn’t alone in hosting an LGBT-focused ski event. From California to Norway, Switzerland to Vermont, there’s events happening throughout the 2017 ski season.

2017 LGBT Ski Schedule

Aspen Gay Ski Week, Aspen, Colorado: Jan. 15 to 22

Winter Rendezvous Gay Ski Week, Stowe, Vermont: Jan. 18 to 22

Arosa Gay Skiweek, Arosa, Switzerland: Jan. 21 to 28

Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, Whistler, Canada: Jan. 22 to29

Elevation Utah, Park City, Utah: February 23 to 26

Telluride Gay Ski Week, Telluride, Colorado: Feb. 25 to March 4

Swing Gay Ski, Lenzerheide, Switzerland: March 5 to 12

Elevation Mammoth, Mammoth, California: March 15 to 19

European Gay Ski Week, Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, France: March 18 to 25

European Snow Pride, Tignes, France, March 18 to 25

Gay Snow Happenings, Solden, Austria: March 25 to April 1

Scandinavian Ski Pride, Hemsedal, Norway: March 30 to April 2